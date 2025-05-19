Attack Attack! Plot One Hit Wonder Tour

(EM) Attack Attack! are hitting the road this fall for their latest headlining run, the ONE HIT WONDER Tour, bringing their chaotic new era to cities across the US in celebration of their upcoming record, "Attack Attack! II",set for release on August 8th, 2025 via Oxide Records.

Today's announcement follows the release of two massive new singles, "Dance!" featuring Will Ramos of Lorna Shore and "Chainless". After blindsiding fans with a fake-out country remix, the real version of "Dance!" delivers sheer chaos and pit-stirring aggression as they teamed up with one of deathcore's most recognizable voices, Will Ramos, for their first ever official feature. On the other hand, "Chainless" offers a powerful, anthemic counterbalance that's wrapped in explosive riffs with unshakable momentum.

Coming off a successful appearance at Welcome To Rockville, the announcement of their first full-length record since 2012, and their ongoing Roadside Rumble Tour, Attack Attack! are ready to shift into high gear: "We're elated to announce our first full US tour in over 12 years and you can expect our most ferocious set-list we've ever performed."

Aug 12 | Atlanta, GA | The Masquerade Hall

Aug 13 | Winter Park, FL | Conduit

Aug 14 | Charleston, SC | Music Farm

Aug 15 | Richmond, VA | Canal Club

Aug 16 | Reading, PA | Reverb

Aug 17 | New York, NY | Racket

Aug 19 | Buffalo, NY | Rec Room

Aug 20 | Pittsburgh, PA | Crafthouse

Aug 21 | Detroit, MI | The Shelter

Aug 22 | Cleveland, OH | Globe Hall

Aug 23 | Joliet, IL | The Forge

Aug 24 | Minneapolis, MN | Fine Line Music Cafe

Aug 26 | Des Moines, IA | Wooly's

Aug 27 | Omaha, NE | The Waiting Room

Aug 29 | Colorado Springs, CO | Black Sheep

Aug 30 | Denver, CO | Marquis

Aug 31 | Salt Lake City, UT | Metro Music Hall

Sep 2 | Seattle, WA | The Crocodile

Sep 3 | Portland, OR | The Nova PDX

Sep 5 | Roseville, CA | Goldfield's

Sep 6 | Los Angeles, CA | Echoplex

Sep 7 | Phoenix, AZ | The Rosetta Room

Sep 9 | San Antonio, TX | The Rock Box

Sep 10 | Houston, TX | Scout. Bar

Sep 11 | Dallas, TX | Puzzles

Sep 12 | Tulsa, OK | The Vanguard

Sep 13 | Wichita, KS | Wave

Sep 14 | Springfield, MO | The Regency

Sep 16 | St Louis, MO | Red Flag

Sep 17 | Nashville, TN | The Basement East

Sep 18 | Fort Wayne, IN | Piere's

Sep 20 | Louisville, KY | Louder Than Life

