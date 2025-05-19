Attack Attack! Plot One Hit Wonder Tour

(EM) Attack Attack! are hitting the road this fall for their latest headlining run, the ONE HIT WONDER Tour, bringing their chaotic new era to cities across the US in celebration of their upcoming record, "Attack Attack! II",set for release on August 8th, 2025 via Oxide Records.
Today's announcement follows the release of two massive new singles, "Dance!" featuring Will Ramos of Lorna Shore and "Chainless". After blindsiding fans with a fake-out country remix, the real version of "Dance!" delivers sheer chaos and pit-stirring aggression as they teamed up with one of deathcore's most recognizable voices, Will Ramos, for their first ever official feature. On the other hand, "Chainless" offers a powerful, anthemic counterbalance that's wrapped in explosive riffs with unshakable momentum.
Coming off a successful appearance at Welcome To Rockville, the announcement of their first full-length record since 2012, and their ongoing Roadside Rumble Tour, Attack Attack! are ready to shift into high gear: "We're elated to announce our first full US tour in over 12 years and you can expect our most ferocious set-list we've ever performed."
Aug 12 | Atlanta, GA | The Masquerade Hall
Aug 13 | Winter Park, FL | Conduit
Aug 14 | Charleston, SC | Music Farm
Aug 15 | Richmond, VA | Canal Club
Aug 16 | Reading, PA | Reverb
Aug 17 | New York, NY | Racket
Aug 19 | Buffalo, NY | Rec Room
Aug 20 | Pittsburgh, PA | Crafthouse
Aug 21 | Detroit, MI | The Shelter
Aug 22 | Cleveland, OH | Globe Hall
Aug 23 | Joliet, IL | The Forge
Aug 24 | Minneapolis, MN | Fine Line Music Cafe
Aug 26 | Des Moines, IA | Wooly's
Aug 27 | Omaha, NE | The Waiting Room
Aug 29 | Colorado Springs, CO | Black Sheep
Aug 30 | Denver, CO | Marquis
Aug 31 | Salt Lake City, UT | Metro Music Hall
Sep 2 | Seattle, WA | The Crocodile
Sep 3 | Portland, OR | The Nova PDX
Sep 5 | Roseville, CA | Goldfield's
Sep 6 | Los Angeles, CA | Echoplex
Sep 7 | Phoenix, AZ | The Rosetta Room
Sep 9 | San Antonio, TX | The Rock Box
Sep 10 | Houston, TX | Scout. Bar
Sep 11 | Dallas, TX | Puzzles
Sep 12 | Tulsa, OK | The Vanguard
Sep 13 | Wichita, KS | Wave
Sep 14 | Springfield, MO | The Regency
Sep 16 | St Louis, MO | Red Flag
Sep 17 | Nashville, TN | The Basement East
Sep 18 | Fort Wayne, IN | Piere's
Sep 20 | Louisville, KY | Louder Than Life
