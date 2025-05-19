Avery Anna Brings 'Let Go Letters' To Life In New Short Film And Video Series

(WMN) To accompany the release of her sophomore album let go letters, available now, singer-songwriter Avery Anna unveiled a short film that weaves together the official music videos for five featured tracks: "cheerios," "Danny Don't," "depresion," "GRAVE," and "skinny."

Directed by Avery, Ben Humphrey, Kate Bowling, and Tyler Shoemaker, the short film presents a powerful narrative by connecting five standalone but thematically connected music videos that bring the album to life. Interspersed between the videos are poignant moments of Avery engaging with letters from her "Let Go Letters" series, which has long been a safe place for her listener community to 'let go' of experiences that may be troubling them by writing them down and sending them off. These letters inspired the song and video concepts and explore deeply emotional topics such as body image struggles, depression, suicide, addiction, and domestic violence. The result is a raw and moving portrayal of resilience, connection, and healing through music and storytelling.

"I started asking people for their letters because I wanted to give them some kind of emotional outlet, but they ended up shifting my whole perspective on so many things in life," says Avery. "After a while, it felt almost impossible not to write about the letters, and over time, this album became a way to thank everyone for being so vulnerable and sharing their lives with me."

She adds, "This was a whole new world I stepped into for this album, trying to best portray the pains and struggles people have shared with me through their beautiful letters. I hope they feel seen when they watch this film."

Thanks to her boundless empathy-as well as the subtle force and spellbinding power of her vocal work-Avery inhabits the album with a depth of emotion that makes every lyric feel undeniably lived-in. Featuring 14 tracks all penned or co-penned by Avery and produced by David Fanning, let go letters follows the singer-songwriter's celebrated 2024 debut album, Breakup Over Breakfast. Entertainment Focus noted that the new project is "dedicated to letting pain breathe," and that Avery "doesn't just write back to her fans-she sings their stories back to them with grace, rage, vulnerability and compassion. It's not just a concept album-it's a lifeline that both entertains and impacts the listener with the juxtaposition of its heartbreaking subject matter, soaring melodies and ambitious instrumentation." Holler raved, "Anna's willingness to let go of any artistic ego in service of the songs is not only an impactful way to give back to these individuals but strategically marks the next phase of her career."

