Avril Lavigne Kicks Off 2025 Extension Of Greatest Hits Tour

(fcc) Diamond-certified global superstar Avril Lavigne kicked off the 2025 extension of her sold-out North American Greatest Hits Tour last night with a high-energy, hit-packed show at the Avenir Centre in Moncton, NB.

The opening night featured the live debut of Avril's anthemic new single "Young & Dumb" released earlier this month with Simple Plan and included a standout acoustic moment where she performed a stripped-down mash-up featuring her song "Warrior" and a heartfelt cover of Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club." During the action-packed show, Avril also invited a special fan onstage and signed his tattoo portrait of her after spotting his sign.

Produced by Live Nation, the 19-date tour showcases Avril's biggest hits from her record-breaking catalog and continues Tuesday, May 20 at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, NS. Notably, the run of dates includes a massive stadium performance at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA, and a show at the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York, NY before wrapping up on Friday, June 27 in Bethel, NY at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts.

Special guests include Simple Plan on all U.S. dates, and Fefe Dobson on all Canadian shows. We The Kings will join on select U.S. and Canada dates. Upcoming mainstage festival performances include Bonnaroo, the 2025 Vans Warped Tour and more along with a headlining set at All Your Friends Fest on June 29 in Ontario at Burls Creek.

AVRIL LAVIGNE: THE GREATEST HITS 2025 TOUR DATES

*With Simple Plan and We The Kings

+With Fefe Dobson and We The Kings

^ No We The Kings

~ Festival Date

Tue May 20 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre +

Sat May 24 - Alston, MA - Boston Calling~

Sun May 25 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater *

Tue May 27 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC *

Wed May 28 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater *

Fri May 30 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden *

Tue Jun 03 - London, ON - Canada Life Place +

Wed June 04 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino Resort +

Thu Jun 05 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino Resort +

Sat Jun 07 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium *

Sun Jun 08 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center*

Tue Jun 10 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center *

Thu Jun 12 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis *

Sat June 14 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo 2025~

Sun June 15 - Greenway, DC - Warped Tour 2025~

Tue Jun 17 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park *

Wed Jun 18 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium *

Fri Jun 20 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *

Sat Jun 21 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino *^

Mon Jun 23 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place *^

Thu Jun 26 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake *

Fri Jun 27 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *

Sun Jun 29 - Burls Creek, ON - All Your Friends Fest~

Fri Jul 4 - Quebec, Quebec - Festival d'ete de Quebec 2025~

Sat Oct 18 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young~

Related Stories

Simple Plan Get 'Young & Dumb' With Avril Lavigne

Billy Idol Rocks Jimmy Kimmel Live With Avril Lavigne

Billy Idol Recruits Avril Lavigne For New Single '77'

Memphis May Fire, New Years Day Lead Additions To Warped Tour

News > Avril Lavigne