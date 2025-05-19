Billie Eilish Adds New U.S. Leg To Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour

(HR PR) With her sold-out 2024/2025 Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour currently underway, Billie Eilish has today announced 23 additional arena dates in Japan and the U.S. for this year.
Produced by Live Nation, the newly added shows include two nights at Tokyo's Saitama Super Arena on August 16 and 17, followed by a second U.S. leg this fall with stops in Miami, Orlando, Raleigh, New Orleans, Austin, and more. The tour will now span 106 dates in total, concluding on Sunday, November 23 at Chase Center in San Francisco-more than a year after it first kicked off in fall 2024.
Since launching last September, Billie Eilish has brought her tour to North America and Australia, and is currently touring across Europe, the U.K., and Ireland. The run has featured multiple-night stops in several cities, including five sold-out hometown shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles and three sold-out nights at Madison Square Garden in New York.
The current tour leg continues Thursday, May 29 with two shows in Cologne, followed by stops in Prague, Vienna, Paris, Barcelona, and more. This July, she'll also headline an impressive six sold-out nights at The O2 in London.
Billie Eilish is using Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange to give fans, not scalpers, the best chance to buy tickets at face value. To make this work, tickets will be non-transferable and the tour may cancel tickets posted elsewhere for more than face value. In New York, where resale can't legally be restricted, tickets will be transferable. Fans can still buy and sell their tickets at the original price paid on Ticketmaster.
Billie Eilish's critically acclaimed third studio album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT was released May 17, 2024 via Darkroom/Interscope Records, and continues to shatter the ceiling for artists in 2025. Her GRAMMY nominated smash hit BIRDS OF A FEATHER is now the most streamed song on Spotify by a female in the last decade, surpassing 2.5 billion streams, making it the fastest song in history to achieve this. It is also the longest charting solo song by a female artist in Billboard Pop Airplay chart history.
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR 2025 JAPAN DATES
Sat Aug 16 - Tokyo, Japan - Saitama Super Arena
Sun Aug 17 - Tokyo, Japan - Saitama Super Arena
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR 2025 U.S. DATES*
Thu Oct 9 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
Sat Oct 11 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
Sun Oct 12 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
Tue Oct 14 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center
Thu Oct 16 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center
Fri Oct 17 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center
Sun Oct 19 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Mon Oct 20 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Thu Oct 23 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Sat Oct 25 - Long Island, NY - UBS Arena
Sun Oct 26 - Long Island, NY - UBS Arena
Fri Nov 7 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
Sat Nov 8 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
Mon Nov 10 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
Tue Nov 11 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
Thu Nov 13 - Austin, TX - Moody Center ATX
Fri Nov 14 - Austin, TX - Moody Center ATX
Tue Nov 18 - Phoenix, AZ - PHX Arena
Wed Nov 19 - Phoenix, AZ - PHX Arena
Sat Nov 22 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Sun Nov 23 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
