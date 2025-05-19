Billie Eilish Adds New U.S. Leg To Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour

(HR PR) With her sold-out 2024/2025 Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour currently underway, Billie Eilish has today announced 23 additional arena dates in Japan and the U.S. for this year.

Produced by Live Nation, the newly added shows include two nights at Tokyo's Saitama Super Arena on August 16 and 17, followed by a second U.S. leg this fall with stops in Miami, Orlando, Raleigh, New Orleans, Austin, and more. The tour will now span 106 dates in total, concluding on Sunday, November 23 at Chase Center in San Francisco-more than a year after it first kicked off in fall 2024.

Since launching last September, Billie Eilish has brought her tour to North America and Australia, and is currently touring across Europe, the U.K., and Ireland. The run has featured multiple-night stops in several cities, including five sold-out hometown shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles and three sold-out nights at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The current tour leg continues Thursday, May 29 with two shows in Cologne, followed by stops in Prague, Vienna, Paris, Barcelona, and more. This July, she'll also headline an impressive six sold-out nights at The O2 in London.

Billie Eilish is using Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange to give fans, not scalpers, the best chance to buy tickets at face value. To make this work, tickets will be non-transferable and the tour may cancel tickets posted elsewhere for more than face value. In New York, where resale can't legally be restricted, tickets will be transferable. Fans can still buy and sell their tickets at the original price paid on Ticketmaster.

Billie Eilish's critically acclaimed third studio album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT was released May 17, 2024 via Darkroom/Interscope Records, and continues to shatter the ceiling for artists in 2025. Her GRAMMY nominated smash hit BIRDS OF A FEATHER is now the most streamed song on Spotify by a female in the last decade, surpassing 2.5 billion streams, making it the fastest song in history to achieve this. It is also the longest charting solo song by a female artist in Billboard Pop Airplay chart history.

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR 2025 JAPAN DATES

Sat Aug 16 - Tokyo, Japan - Saitama Super Arena

Sun Aug 17 - Tokyo, Japan - Saitama Super Arena

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR 2025 U.S. DATES*

Thu Oct 9 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

Sat Oct 11 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

Sun Oct 12 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

Tue Oct 14 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center

Thu Oct 16 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center

Fri Oct 17 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center

Sun Oct 19 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Mon Oct 20 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Thu Oct 23 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Sat Oct 25 - Long Island, NY - UBS Arena

Sun Oct 26 - Long Island, NY - UBS Arena

Fri Nov 7 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Sat Nov 8 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Mon Nov 10 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

Tue Nov 11 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

Thu Nov 13 - Austin, TX - Moody Center ATX

Fri Nov 14 - Austin, TX - Moody Center ATX

Tue Nov 18 - Phoenix, AZ - PHX Arena

Wed Nov 19 - Phoenix, AZ - PHX Arena

Sat Nov 22 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Sun Nov 23 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

