Billy Idol, Billy Bob Thornton Lead Special Guests On The Who's Farewell Tour

(Live Nation) The Who have confirmed a powerful lineup of special guests set to join them on their final North American run, The Song Is Over Tour. Artists including Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters, Billy Idol, Booker T. Jones, Candlebox, Feist, Joe Bonamassa, The Joe Perry Project (Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Buck Johnson, Chris Robinson, Robert DeLeo and Eric Kretz), Tom Cochrane, and ZZ Ward will appear across various stops on the historic farewell tour.

Additionally, The Who has added a second night in Chicago, IL-Tuesday, September 9 at United Center-due to incredible fan demand. Joe Bonamassa will support both Chicago dates.

The Song Is Over marks a bittersweet goodbye for one of rock's most enduring and influential acts, celebrating nearly six decades of groundbreaking music. Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend announced the tour during a live press conference (see HERE) from London's Iconic Images gallery, where they also unveiled a rare piece of memorabilia: the American football helmet from their 1974 album Odds & Sods, from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

THE WHO

THE SONG IS OVER

2025 NORTH AMERICA TOUR

Sat Aug 16 - Sunrise, FL - Amerant Bank Arena =

Tue Aug 19 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center =

Thu Aug 21 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center ^

Sat Aug 23 - Atlantic City, NJ - Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall +

Tue Aug 26 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park ~

Thu Aug 28 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater $

Sat Aug 30 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden $

Tue Sep 02 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage >

Thu Sep 04 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage >

Sun Sep 07 - Chicago, IL - United Center <

Tue 09 - Chicago, IL - United Center < - NEW SHOW

Wed Sep 17 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl ~

Fri Sep 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

Sun Sep 21 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre #

Tue Sep 23 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena #

Thu Sep 25 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena #

Sun Sep 28 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena !