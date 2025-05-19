Bon Scott's 79th Birthday To Be Marked With Tribute Concert

(Chipster) July 9th will mark the great Bon Scott's 79th birthday, and to celebrate, the Second Annual Official Bon Scott Birthday Bash will take part that day at the Bowery Electric in NYC.

The event will feature Living Colour's Corey Glover, Trans-Siberian Orchestra's Peter Shaw, and Cactus' Jimmy Kunes, among many others. Special guest openers Ravagers.

The Bon Scott Estate, along with their exclusive merchandising partner Perryscope Productions, will also celebrate with a series of new collaborations with Knucklebonz, Dixxon Flannels, Collectionzz Posters, and Jungle Merchandise in Australia. All info can be found here.

Additionally, this year marks the 50-year mark since AC/DC's classic debut album, High Voltage - which spawned such all-time classic rock anthems as "It's a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock n' Roll)," "Live Wire," and "TNT," among others. Also, if you caught AC/DC on their current PWRUP tour, you would have been treated to 10 (out of 21) Bon-era songs.

Few rock singers were as unforgettable - and have proved as enduring - as Bon Scott. As the frontman of AC/DC from 1974 until his tragic passing in 1980 (at the age of 33), his "rock n' roll pirate persona," street poet lyrics, and striking image (one of the first rockers to proudly sport multiple tattoos) have made him an absolute legend. Additionally, Bon's vocals were featured in several pre-AC/DC bands, including Fraternity, the Valentines, and the Spektors.

But really, it is the quality of the songs of the "Bon-era" of AC/DC that serve as his greatest legacy - "Highway to Hell," "Sin City," "Whole Lotta Rosie," "Let There Be Rock," "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap"...the list is seemingly endless.

How does Bon measure up to rock's all-time great frontmen? Classic Rock Magazine declared him "The Greatest Rock n' Roll Front Man of All Time" in 2004, beating out the lofty likes of Freddie Mercury, Robert Plant, and Axl Rose in the process.

And now the spirit of Bon Scott lives on with the upcoming second annual tribute show.

The Second Annual

Official Bon Scott Birthday Bash

The Only Authorized U.S. Tribute to BON SCOTT

Wednesday, July 9th, 2025 8pm

The Bowery Electric

327 Bowery, NYC

FEATURING:

Corey Glover (Living Colour)

Jimmy Kunes (Cactus, Kunes/Clark)

Erik Toast (Honky Toast)

Dave Anthony (Ten Ton Mojo)

Peter Shaw (Trans-Siberian Orchestra)

Shilpa Ray

Scott Bellina

Paul Bertolino

Chris Antos

Devon Marie

THE BAND:

Paul McGilloway, John Jackson, Ivan Bodley, Kenny Soule

With Special Guests

Ravagers

