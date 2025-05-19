Buck Owens' Adios, Farewell, Goodbye, Good Luck, So Long Coming Next Month

(MPG) Omnivore Recordings has announced a new CD set of performances from Buck Owens And His Buckaroos titled Adios, Farewell, Goodbye, Good Luck, So Long: On Stage 1964-1974, to be released on June 27. The 3-CD set includes 78 live performances, 75 of which will appear on CD for the first time, plus 25 previously unissued tracks in the US, and 20 more previously unissued anywhere in the world. The packaging contains a 56-page book featuring photos and an extensive essay from Grammy-nominated writer/producer Scott B. Bomar.
There is no doubt Buck Owens and His Buckaroos were one of the biggest acts in the world from 1964-1974. Not only were they topping the music charts, they were filling concert halls worldwide. They were such a popular concert draw that many performances were recorded and released only in the corresponding foreign market. Unfortunately, much of that material never saw the light of day outside the country in which it was released. Until now.
Adios, Farwell, Goodbye, Good Luck, So Long: On Stage 1964-1974 is the first comprehensive look at Buck and the Buckaroos' status as perhaps the greatest live country band during this revolutionary time in music. The collection features the recently discovered The Exciting Sounds Of Buck Owens And His Buckaroos Live From Richmond, Virginia, 1964 (on CD for the first time), plus tracks from the international releases Buck Owens' Show In Japan, Live In New Zealand, and Buck Owens' Show "Live" At The Sydney Opera House, as well as the US Top 10 albums The Buck Owens Show-Big In Vegas and Live At The Nugget.
What makes this chronological journey through Buck and his Buckaroos on stage even more essential is the addition of 20 performances available for the first time anywhere: sets from Macys 7th Avenue store from 1967, the 1973 Buck Owens Golf Tournament Dinner, and a 1973 Toys For Tots benefit at the Bakersfield Civic Auditorium.
With mastering and restoration from multiple Grammy-winning engineer Michael Graves, Adios, Farwell, Goodbye, Good Luck, So Long: On Stage 1964-1974 is the definitive look at a catalog and career that remains untouched, unrivaled, and unbelievably important to popular music and culture.
Adios, Farewell, Goodbye, Good Luck, So Long: On Stage 1964-1974 Tracklist:
DISC 1
The Exciting Sounds Of Buck Owens And His Buckaroos Live From Richmond, Virginia, 1964
1. Intro
2. Act Naturally
3. Love's Gonna Live Here
4. Together Again
5. My Heart Skips A Beat
6. Band intros
7. Orange Blossom Special
8. The Streets Of Laredo (The Young Cowboy)
9. I Don't Care (Just As Long As You Love Me)
10. Close Up The Honky Tonks
11. Mexican Polka / Buck's Polka
12. Truck Drivin' Man
13. A-11
14. Release Me
15. Hello Trouble
16. I Don't Hear You
17. Dang Me
18. Hello Walls No. 2
19. Long Tall Texan
20. Twist And Shout
Macy's, 1967
21. Intro
22. Act Naturally
23. Buck talks to the audience
24. Together Again
25. Sam's Place
26. Buck's welcome & band intros
27. Orange Blossom Special
28. Leave Me Something To Remember You By
29. Round Hole Guitar
30. Tokyo Polka
31. Steel Guitar Polka
32. Medley: Crying Time/Don't Let Her Know
33. Waitin' In Your Welfare Line
34. Medley: My Heart Skips A Beat / I Don't Care (Just As Long As You Love Me) / Love's Gonna Live Here
35. Medley: Think Of Me / Where Does The Good Times Go
36. Medley: Tiger By The Tail / Open Up Your Heart
37. Medley: Under Your Spell Again / Above And Beyond / Excuse Me (I Think I've Got A Heartache) / Foolin' Around / Hello Trouble / Truck Drivin' Man
DISC TWO
Big In Vegas, 1969
1. Intro
2. Big In Vegas
3. Las Vegas Lament
4. Together Again
5. I'm A Natural Loser
6. Catfish Capers
7. Rovin' Gambler
8. Along Came Jones
9. We're Gonna Let The Good Times Roll
Live At The Nugget, 1971
10. Intro
11. Good Ole Mountain Dew
12. Nugget Lament
13. Rollin' In My Sweet Baby's Arms
14. Buck talks to the audience
15. Ruby (Are You Mad)
16. We're Gonna Get Together
17. I'll Still Be Waiting For You
18. Johnny B. Goode
Golf Tournament, 1973
19. Buckaroo
20. Buck Owens intro
21. Rollin' In My Sweet Baby's Arms
22. Buck talks to the audience
23. Big Game Hunter
Toys For Tots, 1973
24. Y'all Come
25. Tall Dark Stranger
26. Together Again
27. Rollin' In My Sweet Baby's Arms
28. Big Game Hunter
29. Johnny B. Goode
DISC THREE
The 1974 International Tour Highlights
1. Y'all Come
2. Your Daddy Was A Preacher (And Your Mama Was A Dancing Girl)
3. Big In Vegas
4. Roll Over Beethoven
5. Talk & jokes
6. Rollin' In My Sweet Baby's Arms
7. Medley: Act Naturally / Together Again / Love's Gonna Live Here / Waitin' In Your Welfare Line / Sam's Place / Cryin' Time / I've Got A Tiger By The Tail
8. Green Onions
9. Duelin' Banjos
10. Orange Blossom Special
11. Cajun Fiddle
12. Medley: Diggy Liggy Lo / Louisiana Man
13. On The Cover Of The Music City News
14. Made In Japan
15. Georgia Pineywoods
16. Dust On Mother's Bible
17. Jackson
18. Somewhere Between You And Me
19. Looking Back To See
20. You're Gonna Love Yourself In The Morning
21. Johnny B. Goode
22. Good Ole Mountain Dew
23. Ruby (Are You Mad)
