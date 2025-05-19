Buck Owens' Adios, Farewell, Goodbye, Good Luck, So Long Coming Next Month

(MPG) Omnivore Recordings has announced a new CD set of performances from Buck Owens And His Buckaroos titled Adios, Farewell, Goodbye, Good Luck, So Long: On Stage 1964-1974, to be released on June 27. The 3-CD set includes 78 live performances, 75 of which will appear on CD for the first time, plus 25 previously unissued tracks in the US, and 20 more previously unissued anywhere in the world. The packaging contains a 56-page book featuring photos and an extensive essay from Grammy-nominated writer/producer Scott B. Bomar.

There is no doubt Buck Owens and His Buckaroos were one of the biggest acts in the world from 1964-1974. Not only were they topping the music charts, they were filling concert halls worldwide. They were such a popular concert draw that many performances were recorded and released only in the corresponding foreign market. Unfortunately, much of that material never saw the light of day outside the country in which it was released. Until now.

Adios, Farwell, Goodbye, Good Luck, So Long: On Stage 1964-1974 is the first comprehensive look at Buck and the Buckaroos' status as perhaps the greatest live country band during this revolutionary time in music. The collection features the recently discovered The Exciting Sounds Of Buck Owens And His Buckaroos Live From Richmond, Virginia, 1964 (on CD for the first time), plus tracks from the international releases Buck Owens' Show In Japan, Live In New Zealand, and Buck Owens' Show "Live" At The Sydney Opera House, as well as the US Top 10 albums The Buck Owens Show-Big In Vegas and Live At The Nugget.

What makes this chronological journey through Buck and his Buckaroos on stage even more essential is the addition of 20 performances available for the first time anywhere: sets from Macys 7th Avenue store from 1967, the 1973 Buck Owens Golf Tournament Dinner, and a 1973 Toys For Tots benefit at the Bakersfield Civic Auditorium.

With mastering and restoration from multiple Grammy-winning engineer Michael Graves, Adios, Farwell, Goodbye, Good Luck, So Long: On Stage 1964-1974 is the definitive look at a catalog and career that remains untouched, unrivaled, and unbelievably important to popular music and culture.

Adios, Farewell, Goodbye, Good Luck, So Long: On Stage 1964-1974 Tracklist:

DISC 1

The Exciting Sounds Of Buck Owens And His Buckaroos Live From Richmond, Virginia, 1964

1. Intro

2. Act Naturally

3. Love's Gonna Live Here

4. Together Again

5. My Heart Skips A Beat

6. Band intros

7. Orange Blossom Special

8. The Streets Of Laredo (The Young Cowboy)

9. I Don't Care (Just As Long As You Love Me)

10. Close Up The Honky Tonks

11. Mexican Polka / Buck's Polka

12. Truck Drivin' Man

13. A-11

14. Release Me

15. Hello Trouble

16. I Don't Hear You

17. Dang Me

18. Hello Walls No. 2

19. Long Tall Texan

20. Twist And Shout

Macy's, 1967

21. Intro

22. Act Naturally

23. Buck talks to the audience

24. Together Again

25. Sam's Place

26. Buck's welcome & band intros

27. Orange Blossom Special

28. Leave Me Something To Remember You By

29. Round Hole Guitar

30. Tokyo Polka

31. Steel Guitar Polka

32. Medley: Crying Time/Don't Let Her Know

33. Waitin' In Your Welfare Line

34. Medley: My Heart Skips A Beat / I Don't Care (Just As Long As You Love Me) / Love's Gonna Live Here

35. Medley: Think Of Me / Where Does The Good Times Go

36. Medley: Tiger By The Tail / Open Up Your Heart

37. Medley: Under Your Spell Again / Above And Beyond / Excuse Me (I Think I've Got A Heartache) / Foolin' Around / Hello Trouble / Truck Drivin' Man

DISC TWO

Big In Vegas, 1969

1. Intro

2. Big In Vegas

3. Las Vegas Lament

4. Together Again

5. I'm A Natural Loser

6. Catfish Capers

7. Rovin' Gambler

8. Along Came Jones

9. We're Gonna Let The Good Times Roll

Live At The Nugget, 1971

10. Intro

11. Good Ole Mountain Dew

12. Nugget Lament

13. Rollin' In My Sweet Baby's Arms

14. Buck talks to the audience

15. Ruby (Are You Mad)

16. We're Gonna Get Together

17. I'll Still Be Waiting For You

18. Johnny B. Goode

Golf Tournament, 1973

19. Buckaroo

20. Buck Owens intro

21. Rollin' In My Sweet Baby's Arms

22. Buck talks to the audience

23. Big Game Hunter

Toys For Tots, 1973

24. Y'all Come

25. Tall Dark Stranger

26. Together Again

27. Rollin' In My Sweet Baby's Arms

28. Big Game Hunter

29. Johnny B. Goode

DISC THREE

The 1974 International Tour Highlights

1. Y'all Come

2. Your Daddy Was A Preacher (And Your Mama Was A Dancing Girl)

3. Big In Vegas

4. Roll Over Beethoven

5. Talk & jokes

6. Rollin' In My Sweet Baby's Arms

7. Medley: Act Naturally / Together Again / Love's Gonna Live Here / Waitin' In Your Welfare Line / Sam's Place / Cryin' Time / I've Got A Tiger By The Tail

8. Green Onions

9. Duelin' Banjos

10. Orange Blossom Special

11. Cajun Fiddle

12. Medley: Diggy Liggy Lo / Louisiana Man

13. On The Cover Of The Music City News

14. Made In Japan

15. Georgia Pineywoods

16. Dust On Mother's Bible

17. Jackson

18. Somewhere Between You And Me

19. Looking Back To See

20. You're Gonna Love Yourself In The Morning

21. Johnny B. Goode

22. Good Ole Mountain Dew

23. Ruby (Are You Mad)

