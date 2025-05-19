Carly Pearce Joined By Special Guests At Nashville Finale Of Hummingbird World Tour

(cc) On Friday, GRAMMY, CMA & ACM Award-winning country star Carly Pearce wrapped her 40+ date headlining hummingbird world tour. The sold-out show at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium included surprise performances and special moments to send off her hummingbird era.

"We played the final night of the 'hummingbird world tour' at the only place I would want to, the Ryman. It was everything I wanted it to be and more," said Pearce on Instagram reflecting on the final show of the tour. "Officially closing this chapter, but I can't tell you how excited I am for what's next."

Pearce brought fans to their feet as she rocked through an iconic setlist of hits and fan favorites including the newly RIAA PLATINUM-certified, GRAMMY-nominated "we don't fight anymore" featuring Chris Stapleton, and the newly RIAA 2X PLATINUM-certified "What He Didn't Do." Earlier in the week, Pearce was surprised by executives from Big Machine Label Group who presented her with plaques commemorating the two new certifications backstage at the Grand Ole Opry following her Opry 100 Honors tribute performance to Loretta Lynn.

The surprise-filled Ryman show saw Pearce bring out special guests like Little Big Town, whom Pearce will join on select dates of their upcoming Summer Tour '25 tour, to perform "Girl Crush" and "Boondocks." She also welcomed Carter Faith, who joined her as direct support on the hummingbird world tour, to the Ryman stage for a performance of Pearce's GRAMMY-winning hit "Never Wanted To Be That Girl."

Pearce, who left home at 16 to perform at Dollywood in pursuit of a country music career, took another sweet moment in her set to honor her idol Dolly Parton by delivering a gorgeous rendition of her iconic song "Jolene" before revealing the specially designed Opry mic stand in honor of Dolly Parton, one of the Opry's most beloved global ambassadors. The stand commissioned exclusively for the Opry's 100th year, features sparkling rhinestones, pink and purple butterflies, and other design elements inspired by Dolly's signature style. It will be used throughout the Opry's centennial celebration. On June 21, 2021, Dolly surprised Pearce with her invitation to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry. She officially was inducted into the Opry family on August 3, 2021.

As both a nod to the songwriting community in Nashville and a look to her musical future, Pearce invited her friends and collaborators Jordan Reynolds, Emily Weisband and Lauren Hungate to open the show with an acoustic writer's round. The three acclaimed Nashville songwriters are set to contribute their talents to Pearce's yet-to-be-announced fifth studio album.

Looking ahead to CMA Fest next month, Pearce announced on social media that her 4th annual Carly's Closet charity pop-up event will happen Saturday, June 7 from 3-5 PM at Music City Center. Featuring hand picked items of clothing, shoes, and accessories from her personal collection for purchase benefiting the CMA Foundation, Pearce is again giving her fans the ultimate access with the opportunity to shop her closet for a good cause. Pearce is also looking forward to a live acoustic performance at Carly's Closet this year. Admission is free and will be on a first come, first served basis (No Fan Fair X ticket needed). Carly's Closet will be cashless, accepting payments made with credit or debit cards. In addition to her charity pop-up, Pearce will also appear as a special guest at Nissan Stadium on June 7 for a must-see performance with Rascal Flatts.

