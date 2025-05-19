Carrie Underwood Special Reissue Of 'Some Hearts' For 20th Anniversary

(fcc) In celebration of the 20th anniversary of her groundbreaking debut album, 8-time Grammy Award winner Carrie Underwood is releasing a new special edition vinyl, Some Hearts 20th Anniversary Edition, via Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music. This special edition is available for pre-order now exclusively through Target (link HERE), and will be released on Friday, November 14, just ahead of the album's anniversary date (November 15, 2005).
Originally released in 2005, the 9x certified platinum album Some Hearts, catapulted Carrie Underwood to stardom following her historic win on Season 4 of "American Idol." The album quickly became the best-selling debut country album of all time, featuring timeless #1 hits such as "Jesus, Take the Wheel," "Before He Cheats," and "Wasted," and garnering numerous awards and honors throughout the years.
To commemorate this milestone, the double 20th Anniversary Edition vinyl will have a new alternate cover image and packaging, and an exclusive photo booklet. The release will also include four tracks from Carrie's live session at Blackbird Studios in Nashville, TN, recorded on October 26, 2005, and available on vinyl for the first time ever.
This year, Underwood commemorated the 20th anniversary of winning "American Idol" by becoming the popular singing competition's first alum to join the judging panel. The hit ABC series had its season finale on May 18 and streams on Hulu.
Tracklist:
Side A
Wasted
Don't Forget to Remember Me
Some Hearts
Jesus, Take The Wheel
The Night Before (Life Goes On)
Side B
Lessons Learned
Before He Cheats
Starts With Goodbye
I Just Can't Live a Lie
We're Young and Beautiful
Side C
That's Where It Is
Whenever You Remember
I Ain't In Checotah Anymore
Inside Your Heaven
Side D
Wasted (Live at Blackbird Studios, Nashville, TN - October 26, 2005)
Some Hearts (Live at Blackbird Studios, Nashville, TN - October 26, 2005)
Jesus, Take The Wheel (Live at Blackbird Studios, Nashville, TN - October 26, 2005)
Inside Your Heaven (Live at Blackbird Studios, Nashville, TN - October 26, 2005)
