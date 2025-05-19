Chris Caffery Previews '20 Years of the Music Man' With New Single 'Then She's Gone'

(SAPR) Chris Caffery releases the new single "Then She's Gone." The song is taken from the upcoming collection 20 Years of the Music Man, which will be released internationally on June 13th via Metalville.
"Then She's Gone" is an unreleased track Chris wrote around the time of the songs for Faces. "I've made mistakes in my life, and I've made decisions that may have cut someone out of my life," he explains. "These decisions can be ones you did purposely or things you did personally that had them leave your life. As human beings, we make mistakes, and as the song says 'I should have listened and learned,' and some mistakes you can make again...Then she's gone...."
With 20 Years of the Music Man, the Savatage and Trans-Siberian Orchestra guitarist presents a very personal selection of 21 songs from his successful solo career, which has now spanned two decades. The compilation includes songs from his previous solo albums as well as rare and unreleased tracks that Chris considers too important not to make available to the fans.
Chris says about his selection, "In 2004, I released my first solo record. I wasn't sure what to expect; I just knew I wanted to make some music on my own. It was a time when I had a lot of questions, not only about myself but where certain parts of my life were heading. The 'Music Man' in me decided to use my energy positively. I spent 20 years writing and recording and expressing myself to you. This new release contains some of your favorite songs as well as mine. There are also some unreleased songs and a brand new one, as well.
"I'd like to thank all of the amazing musicians, engineers, and producers who participated on these recordings with me.
"I dedicate this to all of you, my friends. Also to my mentor in heaven who believed in me from the earliest days of my career, Mr. Paul O'Neill, and a special dedication to my mom, who remained my best friend and supporter through all of my rollercoaster rides these past couple decades.
"Thank you all for being a part of my journey and I look forward to continuing the next 20 years and beyond!" Cover and CD tracklisting are as follows:
