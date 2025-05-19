Connie Francis' 'Pretty Little Baby' A Huge Hit 63 Years After Release

(UMe) Connie Francis' 1962 song "Pretty Little Baby" is experiencing a remarkable resurgence, captivating a new generation of listeners around the world with its infectious, lilting melody and wholesome lyrics of a bygone era.

The song, which wasn't a big hit for the then-23-year-old Francis, has become a viral sensation 63 years after it was first released, with millions of TikTokers lip synching to the timeless track while showing off stylish, often retro, outfits and using it to soundtrack videos of their babies, kids, pets, and more over the past few weeks.

"I am thrilled and overwhelmed at the success of 'Pretty Little Baby'," says Connie Francis. "I recorded that song 63 years ago and to know that an entire new generation now knows who I am, and my music is thrilling for me. Thank you so much everybody, thank you TikTok." Stream here

"Pretty Little Baby" is now available in French ("La Seul Qui T'aime"), German ("Alle Jungen Leute"), Italian ("Baby"), Japanese, Spanish ("Linda Muchachita") and Swedish ("Sjunger På Svenska") language versions on the new digital release Pretty Little Baby - International Versions, which brings these vintage rarities, released in their respective countries in 1962, to streaming for the first time. Fans new and old around the globe can now enjoy these delightful versions wherever they stream music and continue the viral trends in a variety of languages.

"Pretty Little Baby" is currently averaging 600K+ daily creates on TikTok, including posts from celebs and influencers alike, including Kim Kardashian & North West, Kylie Jenner, Brook Monk, Jarred Jermaine, Abbie Herbert, Ariana Greenblatt, Mistermainer, Samara and many more. In the U.S., the song, with a special focus on the lyrics, "You can ask the flowers/I sit for hours/Telling all the bluebirds/The bill and coo birds/Pretty little baby, I'm so in love with you," is No. 1 on both TikTok's Viral 50 and Top 50 charts. Currently it has nearly 15 million creates this year totaling more than 10 billion views across all sounds on TikTok.

The trending song has crossed over to streaming where it has received more than 14 million streams globally in the last week. "Pretty Little Baby" entered Spotify's Viral Charts in 65 countries, including the top spot in India, Indonesia, Philippines, Egypt and Morocco and top five in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Singapore, Denmark, Romania and many more.

The song broke into Spotify's Global and U.S. charts for the first time this week, where it's currently No. 67 on the Global Top 100 and No. 132 on the Global Weekly chart. It is No. 2 on the Global Daily Viral Songs chart. As of the week ending April 10, the song was earning just north of 17,000 official streams a week in the U.S., five weeks later it has increased more than 20,000% to 4 million a week.

Additionally, "Pretty Little Baby" is No. 1 on YouTube Shorts U.S. Daily Chart and No. 2 on the YouTube Shorts Global Daily Chart. It is currently No. 1 on Shazam's Viral Chart.

"Pretty Little Baby" was released on Francis' 1962 album Connie Francis Sings Second Hand Love & Other Hits, which peaked at No. 111 on the Billboard Top LPs chart. The song was released as the B-side to the single "I'm Gonna Be Warm This Winter" in the U.K., Norway, India, Denmark and South Africa, among other countries, owing to her international fame and universal appeal. More than six decades later, Francis has enchanted a completely new generation with her timeless voice and this charming, nostalgic tune.

