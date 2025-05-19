Dylan Gossett Launching The Westward Tour

(Mercury) Following the recent announcement of his highly-anticipated debut album Westward releasing July 18th, Platinum-Certified and critically acclaimed singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Dylan Gossett reveals his newly-announced headline run dubbed "The Westward Tour," which will see him performing in the biggest venues of his career thus far across North America this fall.

The tour kicks off on September 11th in Birmingham, AL and runs through November, including shows at Brooklyn's Brooklyn Paramount, Boston's MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Toronto's History, Los Angeles' The Wiltern, Denver's Mission Ballroom, Pittsburgh Stage AE, Columbus' Kemba Live!, Detroit's Royal Oak Music Theatre, and more. Not to mention, Gossett will also make his debut at Austin City Limits in October. Tickets for "The Westward Tour" will go on sale via artist presale on May 19th at 12pm ET / 9am PT and general on-sale on Thursday, May 22nd at 10am local time.

Written over the span of the past two years while touring the globe, the 17-track Westward album was written and entirely self-produced by Gossett. Featuring his signature heart-on-his-sleeve storytelling and exploring themes of love, family, faith, and chasing one's dreams, the album includes his recent singles "American Trail" and "Like I Do." Gossett shares, "I think Westward means two things, generally. This album is very on-the-road written. You have all these bits and pieces from these stories that are really just about life on the road. The other side of it, and where the Westward title comes into play, was that these past few years have been so crazy and just incredible. I feel like we've been chasing our dream the whole way."

He adds, "People have always headed west for opportunities and chase their dreams by going out there. That's where I tie it in a little bit, metaphorically. Everyone on the crew is chasing their dreams, in some way."

Cementing himself as a global touring force, Gossett sold over 72,000 global tickets in 2024 alone. Currently on the second leg of his headline "The Back 40 Tour" and recently making his Stagecoach Festival debut, up next, he'll hit the road this summer on "The American Trail Tour" across the midwest and west, ahead of "The Westward Tour" this fall. His festival run will also continue throughout the summer, with performances at Carolina Country Festival, Windy City Smokeout, Under The Big Sky, Bourbon & Beyond, and the newly announced Austin City Limits. In addition, Gossett will also make his debut at Nashville's legendary Grand Ole Opry on June 4th as part of their "Opry 100 Celebrates CMA Fest" event.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

"The Back 40 Tour"

May 20 - Quebec City, QC - Theâtre Capitole +

May 21 - Ottawa, ON - National Arts Center Southam Hall +

May 23 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS +

May 29 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live =

May 30 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues =

May 31 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live =

June 6 - Myrtle Beach, SC - Carolina Country Festival *

"The American Trail Tour"

July 9 - Wichita, KS - Wave Outdoors #

July 11 - Chicago, IL - Windy City Smokeout *

July 12 - Clear Lake, IA - Surf Ballroom #

July 15 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up #

July 17 - Casper, WY - The Gaslight Social #

July 18 - Emigrant, MT - The Old Saloon #

July 19 - Whitefish, MT - Under The Big Sky *

"The Westward Tour"

September 11 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company ^~

September 13 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond *

September 14 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle ^~

September 17 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium ^~

September 18 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte ^~

September 20 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz ^~

September 22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE ^-

September 25 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount ^-

September 26 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^-

September 27 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore ^-

October 3 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits *

October 10 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits *

October 16 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre :-

October 17 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! :-

October 18 - Richmond, VA - Brown's Island (PGA) :-

October 21 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora ;-

October 23 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre ;-

October 25 - Toronto, ON - History -

October 27 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe ;-

October 29 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee ;-

October 30 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre ;-

November 1 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory ;-

November 2 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater ;-

November 9 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom ;-

November 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell @ The Complex ;-

November 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern ;-

November 14 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater ;-

November 16 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren ;-

December 6 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels

SUPPORT KEY:

* Festival Date

+ Tanner Usrey as Support

= Kashus Culpepper as Support

# Kruse Brothers as Support

^ Kingfishr as Support

: Drayton Farley as Support

; Willow Avalon as Support

~ James Tucker as Support

- Buffalo Traffic Jam as Support

