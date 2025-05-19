Eli Young Band Launching Strange Hours Album And Headline Tour

(EBM) After dropping the slinky new single "Strange Hours," 18x RIAA Gold and Platinum-certified country hitmakers Eli Young Band are back for more, launching a new era with the announce of their Strange Hours album and headline tour.

Set for release August 1, Strange Hours finds the trailblazing group returning to the bold creative defiance of their independent roots - and to Panhandle House Studio in their hometown of Denton, Texas, where their debut album Level was born.

Reviving the raw, grassroots energy and emotional sting of their early work, a brand new batch of country-rock anthems feature Eli Young Band's signature live-band philosophy, and their chart-topping sound. Along the way, frontman Mike Eli continues to wield one of the most distinctive voices in modern country, leading a band of brothers who write the majority of their fan-favorite tracks.

Featuring 13 songs - all co-written by Eli Young Band members and produced by Jimmy Robbins and Eric Arjes - Strange Hours includes title track with its grooving tribute to a black-magic romance, plus the songs off their Nothing On the Wild EP. A fearless batch of all new tunes join the previously released "Home In Hometown," "What Do Lonely People Do," "I'm Yours Amen" and "Nothing On the Wild."

Looking back over the course of their 25-year career, the band members say they still feel the magnetic pull of sold-out country music crowds. And it still has them keeping Strange Hours.

"This is a full circle moment for us. Going back home to Denton, Texas to record the album that is our first independent release in years," shares lead vocalist, Mike Eli. "It was just us in the studio with our producers and a couple of old friends making music that we love! These songs are special to us and this record is the start of a whole new chapter for EYB!"

Meanwhile, the ACM winning and GRAMMY nominated band will also return to the road for their headlining Strange Hours Tour. Kicking off June 7 in Cambridge, Idaho, the celebratory run will include 55 stops in cities from coast to coast, before wrapping in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Making six key stops in their home state of Texas, the thrilling foursome return to their element - packing a live-show setlist with No. 1 smashes like the 5x Platinum single "Crazy Girl," 3x Platinum "Even If It Breaks Your Heart," 2x Platinum "Love Ain't" and Platinum "Drunk Last Night."

Tickets for the Strange Hours Tour will go on sale Friday, May 23 at 10 a.m. local time. Select dates offer pre-sale from May 21 at 10 a.m. local time to May 22 at 10 p.m. local time. The complete routing of Eli Young Band's Strange Hours Tour can be found below.

Eli Young Band Tour Routing:

June 7 || Cambridge, ID || Hells Canyon Jam

June 13 || Milligan, NE || Centennial Garden

June 14 || Karlstad, MN || Kickin' Up Kountry

June 20 || Chisholm, MN || Minnesota Discovery Center

June 21 || Chicago, IL || Meltin Margs

June 22 || Sauk Rapids, MN || Rollie's Rednecks and Longnecks

June 26 || Sherman, TX || Hot Texas Summer Nights

June 27 || San Diego, CA || House of Blues

June 28 || Santa Rosa, CA || Country Summer Music Festival

July 3 || Simpsonville, SC || CCNB Amphitheater

July 5 || Waldorf, MD || Regency Furniture Stadium

July 17 || Ludington, MI || Stix

July 18 || Paw Paw, MI || Warner Vineyards

July 19 || Wyandotte, MI || District 142

July 23 || Sherman, NY || Pine Junction

July 24 || Washington D.C. || The Bullpen

July 25 || Newton, NJ || Newton Theatre

August 1 || Prairie du Chien, WI || Country Line Country Fest

August 5 || Mentor, OH || Mentor Amphitheater

August 7 || Hobart, IN || Art Theater

August 8 || Troy, OH || Miami County Fair

August 9 || Watertown, WI || Riverside Park

August 14 || Troy, NY || Joe Bruno Stadium*

August 15 || Dillon, CO || Lake Dillon Amphitheater^

August 16 || Colorado Springs, CO || Ford Amphitheater^

August 17 || Aspen, CO || Belly Up

August 22 || Wichita, KS || Equity Bank Park

August 23 || Fredericksburg, TX || Gillespie County Fair

August 30 || Bedford, TX || Bedford Beats & Eats

September 4 || Fort Smith, AR || TempleLive

September 5 || Hays, KS || Fox Theatre

September 6 || Lampe, MO || Black Oak Mountain #

September 11 || Foxborough, MA || Six String Grill & Stage

September 12 || Dewey Beach, DE || Bottle & Cork

September 13 || Amagansett, NY || Stephen Talkhouse

September 18 || Moorhead, MN || Bluestem Center +

September 19 || Riverside, IA || Riverside Casino & Golf Resort

September 20 || Van Buren, MO || Hellbenders On The Current

September 26 || Royse City, TX || Southern Junction

September 27 || Cedar Park, TX || The Haute Spot

October 4 || Monterrey, MX || Ahuestern Country Festival

October 10 || Union Hall, VA || Coves Amphitheater

October 11 || New Haven, KY || The AMP at Log Still

October 12 || Birmingham, AL || Iron Hills

October 16 || Norwalk, CT || District Music Hall

October 18 || Chesterfield, VA || Cattle Baron's Ball

October 24 || Broken Bow, OK || Hochatown

November 1 || Christoval, TX || Cooper's LIVE!

November 5 || Jacksonville, FL || Decca Live

November 6 || Fort Meyers, FL || The Ranch

November 7 || Fort Pierce, FL || Sunrise Theater

November 8 || Sanford, FL || Tuffy's Music Box

November 13 || Salt Lake City, UT || The Complex

November 14 || Denver, CO || Grizzly Rose

November 21 || Baton Rouge, LA || Texas Club

* with Tyler Hubbard

^ with Billy Currington

# with Dwight Yoakam

+ with Kansas

