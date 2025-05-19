GNR, Korn Stars Fuel Agents Of Your Demise's Sick Existence

(TAG) Agents Of Your Demise, featuring Stephen Chesney, Slash's Snakepit Vocalist Eric Dover, Billy Sheehan, Korn's Ray Luzier and Guns N' Roses Dizzy Reed for fiery
new single "Sick Existence".
"SICK EXISTENCE" is another song that musically sounds a lot happier at some points than it really is... it tells an important story, If you know you know. I've been waiting to finish this song for a long time so getting it out into the world has been a long time coming." - Stephen Chesney
ON THE SICK EXISTENCE RECORDING PROCESS: "We'd been hanging out at a crochet circle and after a lot of hand cramps and light banter we decided to throw our knitting needles at the b*tch giving the class and say stick these up your ass, we're going to go rock this f*cker." - Eric Dover
THE SONGS "What you hear on the record in a lot of ways is the story of the last 10/15 years of my life. They're songs written during some crazy peaks and valleys and I think that makes it a very relatable record. A lot of anger, a lot of venting and a few receipts (maybe...) but there's a pretty good sense of humor kept within the lyrics throughout. The musicianship of the guys involved is as incredible as you'd expect from them, it was amazing having the songs come together with guys that have the ability that these guys do... and then having Dizzy sign on for the final two songs I was tracking made all the time that it took to get to this point worth it." - Stephen Chesney
THOUGHTS ON THE RECORD "I had such a blast playing on this record, Ray Luzier is so awesome on drums and Stephen played some spectacular guitar on his great songs. I'm glad I could be a part of this!" - Billy Sheehan
ON THE BAND COMING TOGETHER "Stephen called me and said hey so i've got this idea and these guys in mind to put a band together for a record so I said whats in it for me? - He said he'd buy me a lap dance from a stripper and take you to Buc-ee's to buy beef jerky and I said you know what when you put it that way... by god I'm in." - Eric Dover
