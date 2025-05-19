Ice Nine Kills Announce Hell Of A Summer Tour

(Live Nation) Ice Nine Kills have announced the ICE NINE KILLS: HELL OF A SUMMER TOUR, a brand new US headline run kicking off this August. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will bring the band's twisted theatricality and cinematic carnage to arenas and amphitheaters across the country, closing out with a homecoming performance at Worcester's DCU Center as part of the band's annual Silver Scream Con.

The tour's lineup spans a cross-section of modern heavy music's most dynamic voices. From August 8 through August 31, Ice Nine Kills will be joined by Dayseeker, Kim Dracula, and The Funeral Portrait. Beginning September 2, pop-punk cult icons Mest will also join the bill, continuing through the final dates in Florida. The September 13 show at Silver Scream Con will feature Dayseeker, The Funeral Portrait, Mest, and a very special guest appearance by A Loss for Words , closing out the run in chaotic style.

Spencer Charnas, vocalist and creative architect of Ice Nine Kills, shares: "The HELL OF A SUMMER TOUR will be a celebration of all things INK - past, present, and future.

"It's an eclectic bill, and having MEST on some of the shows is a particularly full-circle moment for me. As many Psychos will remember, I formed the band after seeing Goldfinger and MEST in Worcester 25 years ago.

The date is so important to me that I have it tattooed behind my ear. The tour culminates in a sure-to-be historic performance at the DCU Center, where I experienced some of my first arena shows as a kid, including the Family Values Tour with our current tourmates, Limp Bizkit, and home of the Silver Scream Con.

"The HELL OF A SUMMER TOUR's last stop, at the Silver Scream Con, will also feature some New England punk rock royalty as a very special guest."

