Jerry Cantrell Reveals New Round of U.S. I Want Blood Tour Dates

(Speakeasy) Jerry Cantrell, whose widely praised new album I Want Blood arrived late last year, has announced a new round of U.S. tour dates, kicking off on August 16 in San Diego.
I Want Blood showcases the legendary guitarist and vocalist at his most raw and resolute, blending brooding melodies with searing guitar work and introspective lyricism. The album has received widespread acclaim with the Los Angeles Times praising its "heavy, nuanced songs," while Kerrang! calling it a "thunderous solo album that you can file alongside his best work." Revolver, in their cover story on the iconic musician, saying the collection "delivers weighty, slippery riff and the kind of memorable rock hooks he's been creating since the earliest days of Alice in Chains."
The album is available on CD, digitally, and in multiple 2LP vinyl variants. A deluxe spoken-word edition featuring narration by Cantrell and contributions from producer Joe Barresi, engineer Maxwell Urasky, Greg Puciato, Roy Mayorga, Gil Sharone, Rani Sharone, George Adrian, Vincent Jones, and Michael Rozon is also available both on vinyl and digital platforms. An accompanying animated video series by Boy Tillekens can be viewed here.
"I Want Blood" U.S. tour dates:
August 16 San Diego, CA The Observatory North Park
August 17 Anaheim, CA House of Blues
August 19 Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre
August 20 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre
August 22 Dallas, TX House of Blues
August 23 Austin, TX Emo's
August 26 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live
August 27 Orlando, FL House of Blues
August 29 Columbia, SC The Senate
August 30 Charleston, SC The Refinery
September 2 Allentown, PA Archer Music Hall
September 3 New Haven, CT Toad's Place
September 5 Cleveland, OH House of Blues
September 6 Pittsburgh, PA Roxian Theatre
September 7 Cincinnati, OH Bogart's
September 9 Detroit, MI Saint Andrew's Hall
September 10 Davenport, IA Capitol Theatre
September 12 Minneapolis, MN Uptown
September 13 La Vista, NE The Astro (Indoor Theater)
September 14 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater
"I Want Blood" European tour dates:
May 31 Padua, IT Hall
June 1 Milan, IT Magazzini Generali
June 4 Gdansk, PL Gdansk Shipyard
June 6 Berlin, DE Columbia Theater
June 7 Willingshausen, DE Rock Im Park
June 8 Nurburg, DE Rock Am Ring
June 10 Zagreb, HR Tvornica Kulture
June 12 Nickelsdorf, AT Nova Rock
June 13 Hradec Kalove, CZ Rock For People
June 15 Derby, UK Download Festival
June 17 London, UK O2 Forum Kentish Town
June 19 Amsterdam, NL Melkweg
June 20 Dessel, BE Graspop Metal Meeting
June 22 Clisson, FR Hellfest
June 24 Paris, FR La Machine du Moulin Rouge
June 25 Nijmegen, NL Doornroosje
June 26 Hamburg, DE Gruenspan
June 28 Oslo, NO Tons of Rock
