Jerry Cantrell Reveals New Round of U.S. I Want Blood Tour Dates

(Speakeasy) Jerry Cantrell, whose widely praised new album I Want Blood arrived late last year, has announced a new round of U.S. tour dates, kicking off on August 16 in San Diego.

I Want Blood showcases the legendary guitarist and vocalist at his most raw and resolute, blending brooding melodies with searing guitar work and introspective lyricism. The album has received widespread acclaim with the Los Angeles Times praising its "heavy, nuanced songs," while Kerrang! calling it a "thunderous solo album that you can file alongside his best work." Revolver, in their cover story on the iconic musician, saying the collection "delivers weighty, slippery riff and the kind of memorable rock hooks he's been creating since the earliest days of Alice in Chains."

The album is available on CD, digitally, and in multiple 2LP vinyl variants. A deluxe spoken-word edition featuring narration by Cantrell and contributions from producer Joe Barresi, engineer Maxwell Urasky, Greg Puciato, Roy Mayorga, Gil Sharone, Rani Sharone, George Adrian, Vincent Jones, and Michael Rozon is also available both on vinyl and digital platforms. An accompanying animated video series by Boy Tillekens can be viewed here.

"I Want Blood" U.S. tour dates:

August 16 San Diego, CA The Observatory North Park

August 17 Anaheim, CA House of Blues

August 19 Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre

August 20 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre

August 22 Dallas, TX House of Blues

August 23 Austin, TX Emo's

August 26 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live

August 27 Orlando, FL House of Blues

August 29 Columbia, SC The Senate

August 30 Charleston, SC The Refinery

September 2 Allentown, PA Archer Music Hall

September 3 New Haven, CT Toad's Place

September 5 Cleveland, OH House of Blues

September 6 Pittsburgh, PA Roxian Theatre

September 7 Cincinnati, OH Bogart's

September 9 Detroit, MI Saint Andrew's Hall

September 10 Davenport, IA Capitol Theatre

September 12 Minneapolis, MN Uptown

September 13 La Vista, NE The Astro (Indoor Theater)

September 14 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater

"I Want Blood" European tour dates:

May 31 Padua, IT Hall

June 1 Milan, IT Magazzini Generali

June 4 Gdansk, PL Gdansk Shipyard

June 6 Berlin, DE Columbia Theater

June 7 Willingshausen, DE Rock Im Park

June 8 Nurburg, DE Rock Am Ring

June 10 Zagreb, HR Tvornica Kulture

June 12 Nickelsdorf, AT Nova Rock

June 13 Hradec Kalove, CZ Rock For People

June 15 Derby, UK Download Festival

June 17 London, UK O2 Forum Kentish Town

June 19 Amsterdam, NL Melkweg

June 20 Dessel, BE Graspop Metal Meeting

June 22 Clisson, FR Hellfest

June 24 Paris, FR La Machine du Moulin Rouge

June 25 Nijmegen, NL Doornroosje

June 26 Hamburg, DE Gruenspan

June 28 Oslo, NO Tons of Rock

