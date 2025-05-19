Johnnyswim Provide Original Music and Lyrics for New Musical ONE DAY

(The Syndicate) Abner and Amanda Ramirez of JOHNNYSWIM are thrilled to contribute original music and lyrics to ONE DAY, a new musical based on David Nicholls' critically acclaimed, global bestselling novel.

The production will have its world premiere in the very city where the story begins-Edinburgh-running at The Royal Lyceum from February 27 to April 5, 2026, with the press night on March 11, 2026. Tickets for One Day can be purchased on The Royal Lyceum website from 20 June 2025, with Royal Lyceum Patrons able to purchase tickets exclusively from 16 June 2025.

When we first read 'One Day' years ago, we found ourselves, like so many others around the world, deeply connected to Emma and Dexter. We see so much of ourselves in their story-their flaws and fire, their humor and heartbreak-and have felt endlessly inspired by the world and relationship David Nicholls has woven. The honor of writing music and lyrics for this iconic story is not lost on us. It's a sacred kind of task, turning pages that meant so much to us into songs that we hope will continue telling the story-carrying its heart in a new way. - JOHNNYSWIM (Abner & Amanda Ramirez)

Presented by The Royal Lyceum, Edinburgh and Melting Pot, and produced by arrangement with Universal Theatrical Group, the adaptation is written by The Lyceum's former Artistic Director David Greig (The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart, The Architect, Dunsinane, Local Hero), with direction by Tony and Olivier Award nominee Max Webster (Macbeth with David Tennant and Cush Jumbo, The Importance of Being Earnest with Ncuti Gatwa, Life of Pi). ONE DAY opens as part of The Royal Lyceum's 60th anniversary season-its the first programmed by incoming Artistic Director James Brining.

News of the production arrives just ahead of JOHNNYSWIM's first London show in seven years, taking place this Tuesday, May 20 at Scala, followed by a performance at Tolhuistuin in Amsterdam on Wednesday, May 21. These UK/EU dates come on the heels of the duo's recent US spring tour and a poignant live performance of "Alchemy" on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

