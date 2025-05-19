Morgan Wallen Celebrates Album Release at Inaugural Sand In My Boots Festival

(EBM) On the heels of his fourth studio album, I'm The Problem, becoming the most-streamed country album of the year so far on Apple, Spotify and Amazon within hours of its release on Friday (May 16), Morgan Wallen debuted seven of the albums' tracks live for the first time last night in Gulf Shores, Alabama for his inaugural Sand In My Boots Festival.

With an entire news vertical from Gulf Coast Media Group dedicated to the sold-out, multi-genre festival, curated by Wallen and produced by AEG Presents, the weekend featured an eclectic mix of more than 30 of his favorite artists and inspirations, including Post Malone, Brooks & Dunn, HARDY, The War On Drugs, T-Pain, Three 6 Mafia and more. Wallen concluded the festival, his first show of 2025, with a 23-song setlist, taking the stage on the final night with his signature "Broadway Girls" walk out.

"Me and a couple of my closest friends and teammates, we've been throwing the idea of doing a festival around for a long time now, and we just happened to run into the right partner and the right people to work with. With a lot of hard work, and a lot of really great artists to come out here, we got to make that happen," Wallen stated, as 40,000 fans flanked the 1980s-inspired 160 feet wide by 70 feet tall stage, a fully custom build designed by Clio Award-winning studio Raw Cereal and marking their largest festival build to date. "We'll try to do it again sometime," he grinned, before diving into the rest of his setlist.

From there, Wallen toggled between certified hits, while testing the waters with live debuts of title track "I'm The Problem;" the Grammy.com-praised "deceptively smooth-sounding" "Kick Myself;" "Don't We," declared an "arena-ready track" by Billboard; "I'm A Little Crazy," noted as "a gorgeous paranoiac ballad" by Washington Post; "I Got Better;" "Superman" and "Just In Case."

Bailey Zimmerman and ERNEST each joined Wallen on-stage halfway through his set, the former to perform Wallen's 5x-Platinum hit "Up Down," hailing from his debut album If I Know Me; the latter joining for the duo's Platinum-certified "Cowgirls" off One Thing At A Time.

Concluding the night with his breakthrough 2018 hit, "The Way I Talk," Wallen thanked his fans for their continued support, "Thank each and every one of you guys for making this possible... for supporting me, for supporting my new album. I love each and every one of y'all!"

Dubbed a "self-examining storytelling extravaganza" by Billboard, I'm The Problem features 37 tracks, and combines Wallen's country, cross and dirt-rock influences, underscored by collaborations with pop superstars Post Malone and Tate McRae, plus close friends Eric Church, ERNEST and HARDY. The fusion of influences left Grammy.com lauding, "[Wallen] remains as eclectic as ever, shifting easily from R&B-inflected slow jams to rough-and-ready outlaw country stomps."

While Wallen co-wrote 22 of the tracks, he tapped into 49 songwriters, curating a tracklist that's both deeply personal and resonant, viewing life events through a different lens than he's used in the past. Hits Daily Double observes that the result is "a 37-song cycle of self-reckoning," adding, "he doesn't sugarcoat or make excuses."

Wallen's coinciding 2025 I'm The Problem Tour kicks off June 20 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The 20-show run will include stops in Seattle, Washington; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Toronto, Ontario and more. With a second stop added in Madison, Wisconsin, Wallen's appearances will mark the first time an artist has played two consecutive nights at Camp Randall Stadium.

A rotating lineup of guests including Brooks & Dunn, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett and Koe Wetzel join in direct support with Gavin Adcock, Corey Kent, Ella Langley and Anne Wilson as first-of-three across select dates. Coupled with last weekend's Sand In My Boots Festival and a special one-night-only album release celebration show on May 28 at Roundhouse in London, these 22 shows are the only place to see the superstar in 2025.

Sand In My Boots Setlist:

Ain't That Some

One Thing At A Time

I'm The Problem*

Kick Myself*

You Proof

Love Somebody

This Bar

Don't We*

Cover Me Up

I'm A Little Crazy*

Sand In My Boots

Up Down (feat. Bailey Zimmerman)

Cowgirls (feat. ERNEST)

I Got Better*

Superman*

Chasin' You

I Had Some Help

Heartless

Just In Case*

More Than My Hometown

Whiskey Glasses

Last Night

The Way I Talk

*Live Debut

Morgan Wallen 2025 I'm The Problem Tour Dates:

June 20 // NRG Stadium // Houston, TX w/ Corey Kent and Koe Wetzel

June 21 // NRG Stadium // Houston, TX w/ Corey Kent and Koe Wetzel

June 28 // Camp Randall Stadium // Madison, WI w/ Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert

June 29 // Camp Randall Stadium // Madison, WI w/ Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert

July 11 // Hard Rock Stadium // Miami Gardens, FL w/ Gavin Adcock and Miranda Lambert

July 12 // Hard Rock Stadium // Miami Gardens, FL w/ Gavin Adcock and Brooks & Dunn

July 18 // State Farm Stadium // Glendale, AZ w/ Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert

July 19 // State Farm Stadium // Glendale, AZ w/ Ella Langley and Brooks & Dunn

July 25 // Lumen Field // Seattle, WA w/ Anne Wilson and Miranda Lambert

July 26 // Lumen Field // Seattle, WA w/ Anne Wilson and Brooks & Dunn

Aug 1 // Levi's Stadium // Santa Clara, CA w/ Anne Wilson and Miranda Lambert

Aug 2 // Levi's Stadium // Santa Clara, CA w/ Anne Wilson and Brooks & Dunn

Aug 15 // Huntington Bank Field // Cleveland, OH w/ Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert

Aug 16 // Huntington Bank Field // Cleveland, OH w/ Ella Langley and Thomas Rhett

Aug 22 // Gillette Stadium // Foxborough, MA w/ Corey Kent and Miranda Lambert

Aug 23 // Gillette Stadium // Foxborough, MA w/ Corey Kent and Miranda Lambert

Sep 4 // Rogers Centre // Toronto, ON w/ Gavin Adcock and Miranda Lambert

Sep 5 // Rogers Centre // Toronto, ON w/ Gavin Adcock and Brooks & Dunn

Sep 12 // Commonwealth Stadium // Edmonton, AB w/ Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert

Sep 13 // Commonwealth Stadium // Edmonton, AB w/ Ella Langley and Brooks & Dunn

Related Stories

Morgan Wallen Streams 37-Track New Album 'I'm The Problem'

Morgan Wallen Delivers 'Superman' Ahead Of New Album

Morgan Wallen Teams With Post Malone For New Song From 37-Track Album

Morgan Wallen Rocks Saturday Night Live

News > Morgan Wallen