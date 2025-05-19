SkyDxddy Delivers TRAUMACORE (RAW & UNCUT)

(The Syn) Amassing over 150 Million streams to date, provocative, genre-bending artist SkyDxddy is making her mark as a young woman in today's industry with the release of her debut full-length album, TRAUMACORE (RAW & UNCUT).

The album's release in May aligns with Mental Health Awareness Month, emphasizing SkyDxddy's overall commitment to providing a platform to discuss mental health struggles and fostering a sense of understanding and solidarity through her music.

Unafraid to confront the darkest parts of the human experience and turn them into something inspiring for her listeners, the 13 tracks on the upcoming record touch on vulnerable, yet relatable, topics of body dysmorphia, addiction, abuse and more.

"I put every piece of myself into this body of work and I am so proud to say, my debut album, TRAUMACORE (RAW & UNCUT), is now yours. Please be kind to her. Her birth was a rocky one, but every drop of blood, every tear, every mental breakdown, every breath. It was worth it" SkyDxddy shares, and continues, "When I think of the domestic violence survivor that will hear this when they need it most, it was worth it. The shattered soul that is wondering "why me" after being the victim of SA for the fourth time, the strong young woman pursuing a male dominated industry only to be met with skepticism and doubt, The young boy who was groomed by his teacher but has been taught to "be a man" so he bottles it up until it comes out in bursts of rage, the teenager suffocating on their anxiety and feeling the pressure of a thousand bricks on their chest, the young mother who said no over and over to intimacy with her husband but finally gave in bc she simply has no more energy in her body to refuse ...for you, for all of you, it was worth it. Regardless of numbers, virality, or industry support, it will always be worth it."

In support of TRAUMACORE (RAW & UNCUT), SkyDxddy released a music video for "Not Guilty", an important song on the record. "Not Guilty" is a haunting and deeply moving track that shines a light on the harrowing reality of intimate partner violence. Told through the powerful lens of a survivor reclaiming their voice, the song takes a bold, innovative approach; layering ethereal, ghost-like vocals over chilling, spoken-word statistics delivered like a haunting poem. It's both a work of art and a call to awareness, transforming pain into power through song.

