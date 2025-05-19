TiaCorine Reveals 'Ironic' Video

(ICLG) TiaCorine drops the music video to "Ironic" courtesy of Lyrical Lemonade.
"Ironic" produced by Kenny Beats spills over with goopy synths, rubbery bass, and snapping drums, and TiaCorine rides that sonic wave with ease.
Her effortless bars are packed with quotable boasts and vicious disses. In one verse, she flaunts, "Designer drip, Prada pimp, they look forward to my fit." In the next one, she vows, "Buy yo block, then sell it to yo opp, this s--- gon' never stop."
Meanwhile, the "Ironic" video unfolds in and around an unusual pink building. Inside, TiaCorine moves through a series of strange scenes that burst with color and bizarre phenomena. There are mysterious magnetic forces, an intricate Rube Goldberg machine, a small army of ladies in fuzzy hats, and a possibly gravity-defying yo-yo, among other sources of chaos. In the end, though, our heroine comes out on top.
This is TiaCorine's second hard-hitting offering of the year following "ATE," a bass-blasted, drill-infused single that celebrates the fact that she's eating while her rivals struggle to keep up. That one also came with a distinct video version that leans into the song's ballroom appeal with vogue performances and musical contributions from Jus10 and Byrell The Great
