Blood Incantation Plot North American Summer Tour

(as) Blood Incantation announce performances across North America this Summer in continuation of their Absolute Elsetour. The run kicks off with a unique experiential show at the world-renowned subterranean venue, The Caverns in Pelham, Tennessee.

From there the band cross the East Coast to the Midwest, playing Chicago's Bohemian National Cemetery, followed by two performances at this year's Fire in the Mountains Festival in Montana. The tour runs down the Pacific Northwest and concludes with a headlining show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.

Steve Roach, Cynic, Pallbearer and Krallice will join as special guests. Blood Incantation will perform selections from across their catalog including their recent highly lauded album, Absolute Elsewhere. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 23 at 10AM Local

North America

Jul 12: Pelham, TN - The Caverns ^>

Jul 14: Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

Jul 15: Lakewood, OH - The Roxy

Jul 17: Chicago, IL - Bohemian National Cemetery >

Jul 18: Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe

Jul 19: Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit

Jul 21: St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

Jul 22: Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

Jul 23: Minneapolis, MN - The Varsity Theater

Jul 26: Black Feet Nation, MT - Fire In The Mountains *

Jul 27: Black Feet Nation, MT - Fire In The Mountains *+

Jul 29: Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

Ju 30: Calgary, AB - The Palace Theater

Aug 01: Tacoma, WA - Temple Theatre Ballroom +

Aug 02: Tacoma, WA - Temple Theatre

Aug 03: Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

Aug 06: San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

Aug 07: Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern %

* Festival

+ Timewave Zero Set

> No Krallice

% w/ Steve Roach & Cynic

^ w/ Pallbearer

