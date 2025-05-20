Blood Incantation Plot North American Summer Tour

(as) Blood Incantation announce performances across North America this Summer in continuation of their Absolute Elsetour. The run kicks off with a unique experiential show at the world-renowned subterranean venue, The Caverns in Pelham, Tennessee.
From there the band cross the East Coast to the Midwest, playing Chicago's Bohemian National Cemetery, followed by two performances at this year's Fire in the Mountains Festival in Montana. The tour runs down the Pacific Northwest and concludes with a headlining show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.
Steve Roach, Cynic, Pallbearer and Krallice will join as special guests. Blood Incantation will perform selections from across their catalog including their recent highly lauded album, Absolute Elsewhere. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 23 at 10AM Local
North America
Jul 12: Pelham, TN - The Caverns ^>
Jul 14: Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
Jul 15: Lakewood, OH - The Roxy
Jul 17: Chicago, IL - Bohemian National Cemetery >
Jul 18: Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe
Jul 19: Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit
Jul 21: St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
Jul 22: Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
Jul 23: Minneapolis, MN - The Varsity Theater
Jul 26: Black Feet Nation, MT - Fire In The Mountains *
Jul 27: Black Feet Nation, MT - Fire In The Mountains *+
Jul 29: Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
Ju 30: Calgary, AB - The Palace Theater
Aug 01: Tacoma, WA - Temple Theatre Ballroom +
Aug 02: Tacoma, WA - Temple Theatre
Aug 03: Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
Aug 06: San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
Aug 07: Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern %
* Festival
+ Timewave Zero Set
> No Krallice
% w/ Steve Roach & Cynic
^ w/ Pallbearer
