Chapel Hart Share Cover Of 'Texas Hold 'Em'

(SRO) Acclaimed country trio Chapel Hart-known for their joyous vocal blend and proudly independent point of view-are rolling into summer with a just-released new collaborative single/video, tour dates, and two CMA Fest shows, plus an Opry at the Ryman - Opry 100 performance. Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, along with their cousin Trea Swindle, have earned national and global attention with their three albums-Out The Mud, The Girls Are Back In Town, and most recently, Glory Days-and they're now excitingly building a new momentum.

This past Friday (May 16), Chapel Hart joined forces with country's only all-vocal band Home Free to go all-in for a good-time new collab, sharing a jackpot cover of Beyonce's "Texas Hold 'Em."

"Texas Hold 'Em" is built around a royal flush of vocal mastery; the energetic cover highlights a playful back and forth between two fan-favorite groups. HOME FREE give the track a hard-to-beat mix of snappy rhythm and bright harmony, while CHAPEL HART raise the stakes, showing off their delightful three-of-a-kind blend. And no one is bluffing about their talent.

The dream-team collaboration was inspired after CHAPEL HART shared a CMA red carpet with Home Free and witnessed the band's impromptu "Texas Hold 'Em" rendition.

"From the very first time we met Home Free at the Alabama June Jam, we insisted that we do a project together one day, AND THE DAY HAS COME!" says CHAPEL HART's Danica Hart. "We saw them sing this song on [the CMA] red carpet and thought 'What a cool a cappella rendition!' And when they said, 'Chapel Hart...Let's make this BIGGER,' we said 'Yes!'

"We didn't know what to expect shuffling eight voices and personalities on one song, but WOW!" she goes on. "Adding a little spice to the flour and oil Home Free already had in the pan, it's safe to say we cooked up a country-fried cover we know y'all will love as much as we do!"

Meanwhile, an official music video ups the fun-loving ante, showing fast friends ready to throw (the chips) down. Directed by Jimmy Bates, the dive-bar romper captures a rowdy night of harmony and howling at the moon, living it up in the song's go-for-broke style. Full of singing, dancing and getting the party started, both bands celebrate feeling lucky to be alive in a clip praised by the Queen B's mom herself, Tina Knowles.

