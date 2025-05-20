Dream Theater Launching Parasomnia Tour

(PFA) On the heels of their successful 2025 40th Anniversary sold-out North American tour that wrapped at Radio City Music Hall in March, GRAMMY-winning, progressive music titans Dream Theater are announcing another run of dates in the United States.

As referenced nightly from the stage on the last run, the upcoming tour will be An Evening With Dream Theater that will celebrate the band's recent chart-topping 16th studio album, Parasomnia.

The tour is scheduled for 30 cities across the United States and kicks off September 5th in Reading, PA and runs through October 25th where it wraps in Long Island, NY. The tour will make stops in Orlando, FL; Detroit, MI; Kansas City, MO and Providence, RI among others.

Dream Theater will be performing their latest album in its entirety as well as classics and fan favorites from their catalog in what promises to be an unforgettable evening of music.

An album that was fifteen years in the making, Dream Theater released their sixteenth studio album, Parasomnia on February 7, 2025, via their longtime label home, Inside Out Music/Sony Music. From the opening track "In The Arms Of Morpheus" to the closer of "The Shadow Man Incident," Dream Theater returned with a collection of songs that showcased what has earned the band a loyal following for four decades.

Clocking in at 71 minutes, Parasomnia debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums, the Hard Music Albums and Current Rock Albums chart selling over 18,000 combined units the first week. It also debuted at #41 on the Billboard 200 which is notable for a progressive metal band and shows the bands devout fanbase. Parasomnia is a term for disruptive, sleep-related disturbances including sleepwalking, sleep paralysis, and night terrors. The album was produced by Petrucci, engineered by James 'Jimmy T' Meslin, and mixed by Andy Sneap. Hugh Syme returns once again to lend his creative vision to the cover art.

An Evening With Dream Theater Parasomnia 2025 Tour

September 5 - Reading, PA - Santander PAC

September 6 - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric

September 9 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston PAC

September 10 - Clearwater, FL - The BayCare Sound Amphitheater

September 12 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

September 13 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

September 14 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy (40th Anniversary Tour Rescheduled Date)

September 16 - Charlotte, NC - Owens Auditorium

September 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center

September 19 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life (Festival)

September 21 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

September 22 - Peoria, IL - Prairie Home Alliance Theater

September 24 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

September 25 - Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre

September 27 - Des Moines, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

September 29 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center

October 3 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock (Festival)

October 4 - Oceanside, CA - Frontwave Arena

October 5 - Long Beach, CA - Long Beach Terrace Theater

October 7 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Arts Center - Ikeda Theater

October 8 - El Paso, TX - Abraham Chavez Theatre

October 11 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater

October 13 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

October 14 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

October 17 - Hammond, IN - The Venue at Horseshoe Hammond

October 18 - Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre

October 20 - Syracuse, NY - Landmark Theatre

October 22 - Providence, RI - Veterans Memorial Auditorium

October 23 - Schenectady, NY - Proctor's Theatre

October 25 - Long Island, NY - Nassau Coliseum

