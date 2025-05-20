Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Kicks Off 25th Anniversary With A Tribute to Emmylou Harris

(BHM) Hardly Strictly Bluegrass will kick off its landmark 25th anniversary celebration this year with a very special festival eve benefit concert honoring legendary singer and songwriter Emmylou Harris - the only artist to perform at each and every edition of the much beloved San Francisco free music festival.
Set for Thursday, October 2 at San Francisco, CA's The Masonic, "A Tribute to Emmylou Harris & 25 Years of Hardly Strictly Bluegrass" will see the 14x GRAMMY Award-winner joined by some of her closest friends and collaborators including Allison Russell, Albert Lee, Margo Price, Patty Griffin, Rodney Crowell, Rosanne Cash, Sam Bush, Shawn Colvin, Steve Earle and other guests.
Buddy Miller will serve as the show's musical director, backed by The Red Hot Dirt Ramblers. The all-star lineup features some of Emmylou Harris' current and recent bandmates, including Albert Lee, Bryan Owings, Chris Donohue, Eamon McLoughlin, Glen D Hardin, Phil Madeira, Sam Bush & Steve Fishell.
All proceeds will benefit the foster-based, 501(c)3 nonprofit dog rescue organization Bonaparte's Retreat. Tickets for "A Tribute to Emmylou Harris & 25 Years of Hardly Strictly Bluegrass" go on sale to the public on May 22.
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass will once again take place at San Francisco, CA's iconic Golden Gate Park on October 3-5. As always, the 25th edition of the three-day, multi-stage free concert will showcase an extensive lineup of eclectic performers spanning a wide array of musical genres and styles.
Founded by Warren Hellman in 2001, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass marked the late financier/philanthropist's gift to the City of San Francisco, offering a free outdoor festival in the historic Golden Gate Park to serve as an annual celebration of American music. Over the last quarter-century, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass has grown from a one-day local attraction to a world-renowned three-day festival. The one-of-a-kind, annual free event proudly presents a diverse assortment of artists spanning roots and Americana, funk, rock, soul, and more, highlighted by new and unexpected acts alongside annual favorites such as Emmylou Harris and Steve Earle.
Steve Earle, Emmylou Harris And More Celebrate Bobby Bare's 90th Birthday
Sweet Relief Honors Joan Baez With Emmylou Harris, Bonnie Raitt, Tom Morello, and more
Sleater Kinney, Emmylou Harris And More Added To Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Lineup
Emmylou Harris and The Joy Formidable Lead Songs to Save Them All Lineup
Sammy Hagar Says 'Will Be Back' After Wrapping Las Vegas Residency- Dream Theater Launching Parasomnia Tour- We Came As Romans Reveal New Single- more
Ozzy Osbourne Documentary World Cinema Premiere- Zak Starkey Speaks Out About Being Fired By The Who- Bon Scott's 79th Birthday Tribute Concert- Metallica- more
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Kicks Off 25th Anniversary With A Tribute to Emmylou Harris- Carrie Underwood Special Reissue For 20th Anniversary- Morgan Wallen- more
Key Glock Fires Off 'Glockaveli' Video- anet Jackson Looks Back At 'Someone to Call My Lover' With Vevo- more
RockPile: The Yagas, Peter Holsapple and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hit the Beach in Sierra Leone!
Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville
On The Record: Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson
Sammy Hagar Says 'Will Be Back' After Wrapping Las Vegas Residency
Steve Miller To Be Honored With Annual Les Paul Spirit Award
Minus the Bear Expand 'Menos el Oso' For 20th Anniversary
Transcendence Preview First Album in 22 Years
Blood Incantation Plot North American Summer Tour
Heaven Shall Burn Unleash 'Empowerment' Video
Dream Theater Launching Parasomnia Tour
We Came As Romans Reveal New Single 'No Rest For The Dreamer'