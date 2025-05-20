Janet Jackson Looks Back At 'Someone to Call My Lover' With Vevo

(BHM) Vevo and Janet Jackson premiered a new episode of Footnotes celebrating her beloved hit "Someone to Call My Lover," the second single from her seventh studio album, All For You. The episode arrives amid the song's viral resurgence and ahead of Jackson being honored with the Icon Award at the 2025 American Music Awards.

The episode gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the track and the creative choices that shaped its timeless sound, which blends two iconic samples: the guitar riff from America's 1972 classic "Ventura Highway" and a sped-up melody from Erik Satie's "Gymnopedie No.1."

Initially, Janet didn't recognize "Ventura Highway" when producer Jimmy Jam played it in the studio. However, she recalled hearing "Gymnopedie No.1" in a commercial during her childhood. The episode also reveals that her son now loves the song and sometimes falls asleep to it. Janet first sang the vocal melody over the phone to Jimmy Jam. Reflecting on the lyrics, Jackson says the song is "really about the next person you want to be with and call yours."

More than two decades after its release, "Someone to Call My Lover" has found new life online, leading to a 600% surge in daily streams and earning a spot in the encore section of her 2024 tour, marking a rare return of the track to her live set.

