Jimmy Capps Memorial To Be Unveiled On June 1st

(117) On the fifth anniversary of his passing, the legacy of guitar great Jimmy Capps will be forever etched into Nashville's musical landscape with the dedication of a memorial in his honor at Spring Hill Cemetery (5110 Gallatin Pike S.). The public event will take place on Sunday, June 1 at 3:00 PM, bringing together family, friends, fans, and fellow musicians to celebrate the life and career of one of country music's most revered session players.

Known as "The Man in Back," Capps left an indelible mark on countless classic recordings by legends like George Jones, Tammy Wynette, and Alan Jackson, and served as a beloved fixture in the Grand Ole Opry band for over six decades. His subtle, soulful guitar work defined the Nashville Sound, earning him a place in the Musicians Hall of Fame, the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame, and the hearts of generations of artists and fans alike.

The memorial unveiling will include live music, remarks from fellow musicians, Opry members, and family, and a blessing over the newly installed monument, which sits near other notable country music greats. The event is free and open to the public.

