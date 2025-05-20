.

Key Glock Fires Off 'Glockaveli' Video

(Republic) Multiplatinum-certified Memphis, TN rap superstar Key Glock celebrates the runaway success of his chart-dominating and unanimously acclaimed new album, Glockaveli, with the release of an energetic music video for the title track "Glockaveli" out now.

Directed by frequent collaborator JakeTheShooter, the visual gives viewers a front row seat to a day in the rapper's life. Nodding to the Lil Wayne classic "A Milli," the camera initially tracks Key Glock in a continuous shot-Scorsese-style-as he preps for a shoot. From his trailer to the grooming chair to wardrobe (with multiple designer fits), he emanates uncontainable charisma and swagger in each scene. Simultaneously, his personality shines in between impactful bars and a chantable chorus, "I put that money up."

Glockaveli has made a tidal wave-size splash. Upon arrival, it captured #2 on the Billboard Top Rap Albums Chart, cracked the Top 5 of the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart, and stormed the Top 10 of the Billboard 200, the Album Sales Chart, and the Vinyl Albums Chart. During its second frame, it has held strong in the Top 5 of the Top Rap Albums Chart and Top 10 of the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart.

