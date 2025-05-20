(Republic) Multiplatinum-certified Memphis, TN rap superstar Key Glock celebrates the runaway success of his chart-dominating and unanimously acclaimed new album, Glockaveli, with the release of an energetic music video for the title track "Glockaveli" out now.
Directed by frequent collaborator JakeTheShooter, the visual gives viewers a front row seat to a day in the rapper's life. Nodding to the Lil Wayne classic "A Milli," the camera initially tracks Key Glock in a continuous shot-Scorsese-style-as he preps for a shoot. From his trailer to the grooming chair to wardrobe (with multiple designer fits), he emanates uncontainable charisma and swagger in each scene. Simultaneously, his personality shines in between impactful bars and a chantable chorus, "I put that money up."
Glockaveli has made a tidal wave-size splash. Upon arrival, it captured #2 on the Billboard Top Rap Albums Chart, cracked the Top 5 of the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart, and stormed the Top 10 of the Billboard 200, the Album Sales Chart, and the Vinyl Albums Chart. During its second frame, it has held strong in the Top 5 of the Top Rap Albums Chart and Top 10 of the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart.
Key Glock Scores A Big Hit With 'Glockaveli'
Key Glock Reloads Glockaveli Album With Three New Tracks
Stream Key Glock's New Album 'Glockaveli'
Key Glock Reveals 'The Grinch' Video
Sammy Hagar Says 'Will Be Back' After Wrapping Las Vegas Residency- Dream Theater Launching Parasomnia Tour- We Came As Romans Reveal New Single- more
Ozzy Osbourne Documentary World Cinema Premiere- Zak Starkey Speaks Out About Being Fired By The Who- Bon Scott's 79th Birthday Tribute Concert- Metallica- more
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Kicks Off 25th Anniversary With A Tribute to Emmylou Harris- Carrie Underwood Special Reissue For 20th Anniversary- Morgan Wallen- more
Key Glock Fires Off 'Glockaveli' Video- anet Jackson Looks Back At 'Someone to Call My Lover' With Vevo- more
RockPile: The Yagas, Peter Holsapple and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hit the Beach in Sierra Leone!
Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville
On The Record: Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson
Sammy Hagar Says 'Will Be Back' After Wrapping Las Vegas Residency
Steve Miller To Be Honored With Annual Les Paul Spirit Award
Minus the Bear Expand 'Menos el Oso' For 20th Anniversary
Transcendence Preview First Album in 22 Years
Blood Incantation Plot North American Summer Tour
Heaven Shall Burn Unleash 'Empowerment' Video
Dream Theater Launching Parasomnia Tour
We Came As Romans Reveal New Single 'No Rest For The Dreamer'