Minus the Bear Expand 'Menos el Oso' For 20th Anniversary

05-20-2025
(The Syndicate) Minus the Bear are thrilled to detail the forthcoming deluxe, twentieth anniversary 2xLP vinyl reissue of Menos el Oso, out August 22, 2025 via Suicide Squeeze Records.

The 2xLP release will include a remastered version of the original album on one 12", and 5 unreleased original demos and an etching by bassist Cory Murchy on the flip side of the other, including the demo version of "Hooray," available to stream now for the first time.

The reissue also includes Los Archivos Del Oso, a 24-page archive photo journal from the band's personal collection. In February, Best Friends Forever festival in Las Vegas, October 10-12, announced Minus the Bear as co-headliners. The band will perform their seminal sophomore release Menos el Oso in full at the festival and on an extensive U.S. tour throughout October and November.

