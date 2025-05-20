Scotty McCreery's 'Bottle Rockets' Most Added At Country Radio

(TPR) Scotty McCreery has the Most Added Song at Country radio this week with his latest release, "Bottle Rockets," featuring the 2-time GRAMMY-winning Hootie & the Blowfish. The breezy new single garnered 110 radio adds at Country radio upon release - marking McCreery's second single to achieve the honor following 2024's "Cab in a Solo."

"I am thrilled and thankful to country radio for making 'Bottle Rockets' the Most Added Song this week," said McCreery. "It's a dream come true to sing with Hootie and the Blowfish. They are royalty in the Carolinas where I grew up and 'Hold My Hand' has been one of my favorite summer songs since I first heard it as a kid. What a way to start the week before I travel to the UK!"

"It's quite a thrill to have a cherished, old song of ours take flight again," shares Hootie's Jim Sonefeld. "Even more special to have a Carolina guy like Scotty reshaping it in such a beautiful way."

Hootie & the Blowfish re-recorded "Hold My Hand" this spring just for McCreery's "Bottle Rockets." (The original version of "Hold My Hand" is on their RIAA 22x-Platinum Cracked Rear View). The track was co-written by McCreery, Brent Anderson, Derek George, Jeremy Bussey, Monty Criswell, Frank Rogers, Bobby Hamrick, Darius Rucker, Mark Bryan, Dean Felber, and Jim Sonefeld, and produced by Rogers.

