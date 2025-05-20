The Kentucky Gentlemen Recruit Brittney Spencer For 'To The Moon'

(MPG) Twin-brother country duo The Kentucky Gentlemen share "To The Moon," a soulful country ballad with background vocals from their friend Brittney Spencer. Accompanied by a music video with footage of all three vocalists recording in the studio, this is the final single released ahead of the pair's full-length debut album Rhinestone Revolution (out June 6 on River House Artists).
The Kentucky Gentlemen on their new song: "'To The Moon' reflects the bittersweet emotions you feel when nearing the end of your relationship. It's a farewell drenched in nostalgia, love, and reflection, but most importantly acceptance. Within those emotions you often get the desire to make that last night together feel like something extraordinary - one last time to relive the beautiful moments and show each other what could've been before the inevitable goodbye. This song carries both a sense of closure and the aching recognition that this love has reached its final chapter...and that's okay."
The Kentucky Gentlemen have been making their way in Nashville's country music scene as independent artists for the last decade while simultaneously embracing, defying, and expanding the constructs of genre. Recorded with producer David "Messy" Mescon (Megan Moroney, Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande, Reyna Roberts), Rhinestone Revolution encapsulates the infectious blend of authenticity, self-acceptance and joy that has led them to quickly become one of Nashville's most exciting new acts. The album is already garnering early praise for its singles, including "Made for Movin' On," which Rolling Stone called "a catchy mid-tempo country-rocker that contains layers of depth," and "Country Hymn," which prompted MusicRow to declare "These guys always know how to bring the party." "To The Moon" follows their latest single, "Whiskey Does" a boot-scootin' drinkin' song that Wide Open Country called "fun, upbeat, and an overall banger."
Rhinestone Revolution further expands on the eclectic sound that has been at the open-hearted center of The Kentucky Gentlemen's music, which Billboard described as a "potent blend of pop, country and R&B, built around tightly-fused, unmistakable blood harmonies." Recently featured at Ebony Magazine, the duo has taken their act across some of the biggest stages in country music, from Bourbon & Beyond to the Newport Folk Festival, toured with The War & Treaty, and collaborated with artists like Fancy Hagood ("Better Man") and Will Hoge ("Can I Be Country, Too?"). They have been named one of GLAAD's "New Voices in Country Music," and "Artists to Watch" by NPR, BET and Nashville Scene. Rhinestone Revolution follows the pair's 2022 debut EP The Kentucky Gentlemen: Vol. 1, featuring the breakout song "Whatever You're Up For" which Rolling Stone called "the most compelling commercial-country slow jam of the year."
Later this month, the duo will perform a Songwriter Session at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on May 31. They have also announced a special album release party on June 6 at The Blue Room in Nashville, TN.
The Kentucky Gentlemen 2025 Tour Dates
May 31 - Nashville, TN @ Country Music Hall of Fame Songwriter Session
June 2 - Nashville, TN @ Concert For Love + Acceptance
June 6 - Nashville, TN @ Rhinestone Revolution Album Release Party
June 19 - Lexington, KY @ Soulfeast Week
June 25 - Louisville, KY @ Waterfront Wednesday
July 5 - Decatur, GA @ Eddie's Attic
August 1 - Chicago, IL @ Navy Pier
August 2 - Appleton, WI @ Mile of Music 2025
August 4 - Milwaukee, WI @ Lake Park Musical Mondays
August 29 - Greensburg, PA @ Summersounds Concert Series
October 18 - McKinney, TX @ Rooted in Rhythm
