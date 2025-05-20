Transcendence Preview First Album in 22 Years

(AN) US progressive metal pioneers Transcendence are set to make a triumphant return with their first album in 22 years, "Nothing Etched in Stone - Pt. I", scheduled for release on June 27th, 2025, via Cosmic Fire Records. Alongside the album announcement, the band has unveiled an official video for their powerful new single, "The Edge Awaits", which is available to watch now.
The official video for "The Edge Awaits" offers a haunting visual complement to the single's introspective lyrics and soaring melodies, inviting listeners into the emotional core of the album's concept.
Vocalist Brian says about the new single: "'The Edge Awaits' might just be my favorite track on the new album. I was going through a personal tragedy of my own at the time this was recorded and you can hear the emotional sense of loss in my vocal performance".
John Howser (keys, piano) comments: "'The Edge Awaits' origins come from exploring what hides in the dark corners of the mind. While there are certainly nods to Nietzsche and Lovecraft for their views on The Abyss, for me it is about embracing the primal dark we all have inside and how we channel our emotions and actions from it".
