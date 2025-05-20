We Came As Romans Reveal New Single 'No Rest For The Dreamer'

(CNPR) Fresh off their explosive performance at Welcome To Rockville, metalcore vanguards We Came As Romans have released their brand new single, "no rest for the dreamer," today. Debuted live in front of a sea of delighted fans this past weekend, the track continues the band's powerful new era-first introduced by their previously released anthem "Bad Luck" -and further sets the stage for the band's upcoming Bad Luck World Tour.
The track continues the defiant, emotionally charged new chapter the band kicked off with "Bad Luck"- their first release of 2025- and raises the stakes yet again. Rooted in perseverance, ambition, and the refusal to be broken, "no rest for the dreamer" is a raw and unrelenting anthem for anyone still clawing toward something better.
"This song is for the ones still fighting for their future," says frontman Dave Stephens. "The ones who can't sleep because they're not done yet. It's about carrying the weight of your past, knowing you're still not where you want to be-but refusing to stop anyway."
Built on a pummeling riff and one of the band's most hauntingly melodic choruses to date, the song's lyrics confront internal trauma, self-doubt, and the compulsion to run straight into the storm: "So why are you standing in the rain? What do you want to wash away?"
The release follows the huge momentum of "Bad Luck", which launched the band's new 2025 chapter with a thunderous statement of resilience. With a stacked schedule of touring, festival appearances, and more new music ahead, "no rest for the dreamer" is both a battle cry and a brutal reckoning.
We Came As Romans hit the road this summer for the Bad Luck 2025 World Tour, beginning with a huge North American run on July 22 in Toronto and wrapping August 23 in Detroit, followed by an extensive European/UK leg in the fall. North American support includes After The Burial, Currents, and Johnny Booth, with Brand of Sacrifice joining for Europe.
BAD LUCK WORLD TOUR - NORTH AMERICA
With special guests
After The Burial, Currents & Johnny Booth
July 22 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
July 24 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square
July 25 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
July 26 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
July 27 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
July 29 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
July 30 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
August 1 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
August 2 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
August 4 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
August 5 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
August 6 - Austin, TX - Emo's
August 8 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
August 9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
August 10 - Sacramento, CA - Channel 24
August 12 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
August 13 - Tacoma, WA - Temple Theatre
August 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union
August 16 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
August 17 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
August 19 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
August 20 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
August 22 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
August 23 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
