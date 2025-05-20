We Came As Romans Reveal New Single 'No Rest For The Dreamer'

(CNPR) Fresh off their explosive performance at Welcome To Rockville, metalcore vanguards We Came As Romans have released their brand new single, "no rest for the dreamer," today. Debuted live in front of a sea of delighted fans this past weekend, the track continues the band's powerful new era-first introduced by their previously released anthem "Bad Luck" -and further sets the stage for the band's upcoming Bad Luck World Tour.

The track continues the defiant, emotionally charged new chapter the band kicked off with "Bad Luck"- their first release of 2025- and raises the stakes yet again. Rooted in perseverance, ambition, and the refusal to be broken, "no rest for the dreamer" is a raw and unrelenting anthem for anyone still clawing toward something better.

"This song is for the ones still fighting for their future," says frontman Dave Stephens. "The ones who can't sleep because they're not done yet. It's about carrying the weight of your past, knowing you're still not where you want to be-but refusing to stop anyway."



Built on a pummeling riff and one of the band's most hauntingly melodic choruses to date, the song's lyrics confront internal trauma, self-doubt, and the compulsion to run straight into the storm: "So why are you standing in the rain? What do you want to wash away?"

The release follows the huge momentum of "Bad Luck", which launched the band's new 2025 chapter with a thunderous statement of resilience. With a stacked schedule of touring, festival appearances, and more new music ahead, "no rest for the dreamer" is both a battle cry and a brutal reckoning.

We Came As Romans hit the road this summer for the Bad Luck 2025 World Tour, beginning with a huge North American run on July 22 in Toronto and wrapping August 23 in Detroit, followed by an extensive European/UK leg in the fall. North American support includes After The Burial, Currents, and Johnny Booth, with Brand of Sacrifice joining for Europe.

BAD LUCK WORLD TOUR - NORTH AMERICA

With special guests

After The Burial, Currents & Johnny Booth

July 22 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

July 24 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

July 25 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

July 26 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

July 27 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

July 29 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

July 30 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

August 1 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

August 2 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

August 4 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

August 5 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

August 6 - Austin, TX - Emo's

August 8 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

August 9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

August 10 - Sacramento, CA - Channel 24

August 12 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

August 13 - Tacoma, WA - Temple Theatre

August 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

August 16 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

August 17 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

August 19 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

August 20 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

August 22 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

August 23 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

