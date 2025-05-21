Alison Goldfrapp Shares New Single 'Reverberotic'

(TOC) Alison Goldfrapp today shares "Reverberotic," the second track from her highly anticipated album Flux, out August 15th via her recently launched record label, A.G. Records.

"Reverberotic" is a pulsating and hallucinogenic fever dream which distills the euphoric synth pop at the heart of Flux, blending visceral emotion with hyper-futuristic production. Shifting from sweeping, cinematic strings to sledgehammer synths, the track shimmers with tension before blossoming into a sensual, immersive soundscape, as Alison delivers the evocative refrain: "Reverberotic/Wanna hear you again/Vibrating light/a supernatural ascent."

It arrives hot off the heels of lead single "Find Xanadu," a dazzling synth-pop gem that invites the listener to join Alison on a cosmic odyssey to a sci-fi utopia. Co-produced by Alison, Swedish songwriter Stefan Storm (Sound Of Arrows) with additional strings by acclaimed violinist Davide Rossi, the release marks an exciting chapter for Alison as she embarks on her journey as an independent label owner with A.G. Records.

"If you're lucky enough to have the option, owning your own masters feels like a no-brainer these days. While being a solo independent artist comes with its own set of challenges, it truly suits me and has given myself and the people I work with a sense of empowerment and invigoration for this album" -Alison Goldfrapp

Alison's dedicated approach as pop inquisitor has firmly situated her as the rare leftfield artist who has been embraced by the mainstream without diluting one iota of her individuality. Goldfrapp scaled the charts, with multi-platinum album sales, unforgettable Glastonbury performances, multiple Brit and Grammy nominations, an Ivor Novello for "Strict Machine" as well as the Ivor's Inspiration Award in 2021. The momentum towards her journey into solo music was solidified back in 2021, when she collaborated with Royksopp on two tracks for their seventh album Profound Mysteries, culminating in the brightly shimmering track "Impossible." 2023's debut solo album The Love Invention was unmistakably the work of Alison Goldfrapp as a pop auteur, a dazzling showcase of her matured musicianship as well as her relentless curiosity for the new. Alison's psychotropic world was brought to vivid life through both an audio and visual landscape. She most recently collaborated with Purple Disco Machine on their dazzling single "Dream Machine."

Alison Goldfrapp has performed standout solo sets in recent years including Glastonbury Festival and Primavera Sound. In 2024 she completed a sold-out UK headline tour, cementing her reputation as one of the most compelling, dynamic and hypnotising live acts. Alison joins Scissor Sisters as a very special guest on their much-anticipated 2025 arena tour. Full list of live dates below.

With Flux, her second album following 2023's critically-adored "The Love Invention", Alison stands on a precipice of new experiences in more ways than one. Arriving on August 15th in partnership with Absolute Label Services and led by the joybomb of a single "Find Xanadu," the album showcases some of her most undeniable pop hooks since Goldfrapp's iconic album Supernature as well as her most poignantly vulnerable songwriting to date. Stay tuned for more in the coming months.

LIVE DATES AS SPECIAL GUEST SUPPORT FOR SCISSOR SISTERS:

WED 21 MAY 2025 MANCHESTER, CO-OP LIVE

FRI 23 MAY 2025 LONDON, THE 02

SAT 24 MAY 2025 LEEDS, FIRST DIRECT ARENA

SUN 25 MAY 2025 BIRMINGHAM, UTILITA ARENA

TUE 27 MAY 2025 BELFAST, SSE ARENA

WED 28 MAY 2025 DUBLIN, 3ARENA

