Angel's Frank DiMino Celebrating 10th Anniversary Of 'Old Habits Die Hard'

05-21-2025
(Chipster) Angel frontman Frank DiMino is celebrating the 10th Anniversary of his debut solo album "Old Habits Die Hard", with a new remastered and repackaged edition with the bonus acoustic track "Even Now" and liner notes by rock journalist Dave Reynolds.

It will be available for the first time on 180g White Vinyl and as a 6-Panel Digipak on June 6th. DiMino explains the origins of the album "Ken Ciancimino as executive producer and Paul Crook as the musical producer is the reason I did a solo album. Having Oz Fox and Jeff LaBansky to collaborate with was so inspirational and the reason for writing all new songs for the album.

"I'm so thankful to all the musicians and friends that played on this album. Everyone working together on this project is what made this album so special and that's what makes it so worth it!"

