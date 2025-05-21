Beach Boys Recruit John Stamos As Guest For The Sounds of Summer Tour Dates

(ID) The Beach Boys today announced that actor, producer, and musician John Stamos will join as a special guest for select U.S. dates on The Sounds of Summer Tour. Marking his 40th anniversary performing with the legendary band, Stamos will join The Beach Boys this Summer at Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, MA (June 10); The Town Hall in New York, NY (June 13); PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ (June 14); Jones Beach in Wantagh, NY (July 5); Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center (CMAC) in Canandaigua, NY (July 6); Pechanga Resort Casino - Pechanga Summit in Temecula, CA (August 8); The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in San Diego, CA (August 9); and Long Beach Terrace Theater in Long Beach, CA (August 10). The Beach Boys also recently announced that they will bring their Sounds of Summer Tour to Las Vegas for a three-night engagement at The Venetian Resort on October 1, 3 and 4.

Today's announcement comes as co-founder and chief lyricist Mike Love prepares to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on June 12 in New York City. As the lyricist behind timeless Beach Boys classics like "California Girls," "Good Vibrations," "The Warmth of the Sun," "I Get Around," and "Fun, Fun, Fun," Love's work has left an indelible mark on pop culture and continues to resonate with audiences worldwide. He joins an esteemed 2025 class that includes The Doobie Brothers' Michael McDonald, Tom Johnston, and Patrick Simmons; George Clinton; Ashley Gorley; Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins; and Tony Macaulay.

Stamos has had a longstanding relationship with The Beach Boys dating back to July 4, 1985 when he played his first official show with the iconic band at the Washington Monument, for close to a million people. Stamos aimed to introduce a younger generation to the timeless music of The Beach Boys and prominently featured the band on Full House and his subsequent television shows. Marking his 40th anniversary performing with the band, Stamos has maintained an enduring friendship with The Beach Boys and has captivated audiences on various worldwide tours. Stamos has appeared in several of their music videos and even directed the video for their song "Hot Fun in the Summertime." One of his most notable contributions was his appearance in their chart-topping hit single "Kokomo." Stamos enthusiastically describes The Beach Boys music as "heart music," explaining how it bypasses the brain and goes directly to the heart.

The Beach Boys x John Stamos U.S. Tour Dates

6/10/25 @ Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, MA

6/13/25 @ The Town Hall in New York, NY

6/14/25 @ PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ

07/5/25 @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, NY

07/06/25 @ Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center (CMAC) in Canandaigua, NY

08/08/25 @ Pechanga Resort Casino - Pechanga Summit in Temecula, CA

08/09/25 @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in San Diego, CA

08/10/25 @ Long Beach Terrace Theater in Long Beach, CA

