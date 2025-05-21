Cody Johnson To Rock RODEOHOUSTON

(JF) The 94th Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ will conclude with an electrifying full-length concert performance by Cody Johnson, scheduled for Sunday, March 22, 2026. Johnson will be the second entertainer to have a concert-only event at RODEOHOUSTON.

"Over the years, Cody has become a part of our beloved tradition - from captivating thousands year-after-year to recording RODEOHOUSTON's official brand anthem," said Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo president and CEO, Chris Boleman. "We are thrilled he is just as honored as we are to return in 2026."

Johnson is a Texas native and multi-platinum country music artist who has performed at RODEOHOUSTON five times, which includes 2017-2019, 2022 and 2023. His song 'Welcome to the Show' debuted in 2019 and was written and recorded to serve as RODEOHOUSTON's official theme song. Since 2017, Johnson has become a fan favorite with his unforgettable presence on the star stage. His 2023 performance welcomed more than 73,000 fans, and in 2022, he drew in more than 70,500 fans. On March 6, 2024, Johnson surprised Rodeo guests during Jelly Roll's performance.

Johnson quickly rose to fame, often being called "the future of real country music" and has been decorated as such with a series of industry awards, including the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards Song of the Year for "Dirt Cheap", CMT Artist of The Year, three CMT Music Awards wins, four CMA Awards including Album of The Year in 2024, and "Best New Country Artist" at the iHeart Music Awards in 2023.

"Every performance at RODEOHOUSTON is a privilege and as a Rodeo man at heart, being asked to perform on a special night like this surpasses any of my wildest dreams," Johnson said.

This is the fourth full-length concert at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Johnson's performance will be the first since George Strait performed on the final night in 2022. Individual tickets for Johnson's concert-only performance go on sale to the public on Thursday, August 21. More information about tickets to Johnson's performance will be available at RODEOHOUSTON.com in the coming weeks.

While the RODEOHOUSTON Super Series will conclude on Saturday, March 21, guests will still have access to all activities across the grounds, such as the Carnival, presented by First Community, Champion Wine Garden, presented by Frost, AGVENTURE, presented by Oxy, and shopping and dining inside NRG Center on Sunday, March 22.

The remaining 2026 RODEOHOUSTON entertainer lineup will be announced in early 2026.

