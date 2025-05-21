Dave Koz & Friends Summer Horns 2025 Announced

(JKPR) Dave Koz now prepares to bring the ultimate summer party to venues across the U.S. Dave Koz & Friends Summer Horns 2025, featuring Marcus Anderson (saxophone), Jeff Bradshaw (trombone), Leo P (baritone saxophone), Evan Taylor (trumpet) and Marcel Anderson (vocals), will kick off on July 17 in Red Bank, NJ at The Vogel at Count Basie Center for the Arts.

Dave Koz & Friends will bring the party to venues across America, including Sony Hall in New York City (July 30), The Birchmere in Alexandria, VA (July 31), Seattle's Jazz Alley (August 12 and 13, two shows per night) and The Smith Center For The Performing Arts in Las Vegas (August 30). The run will culminate on August 31 at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, where Koz headlines every other summer season as one of the legendary venue's "regulars.

Koz and Bob James recently performed songs from Just Us in a sold-out show at Myron's at The Smith Center in Las Vegas and at the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles. The album claimed the No. 1 spot on the Luminate (formerly SoundScan) Current Contemporary Jazz Albums chart.

Tour Dates - Dave Koz & Friends Summer Horns The Ultimate Summer Party

Featuring Marcus Anderson, Jeff Bradshaw, Leo P, Evan Taylor and Marcel Anderson

7/17 - Red Bank, NJ - The Vogel at Count Basie Center for the Arts

7/18 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

7/19 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

7/30 - New York, NY - Sony Hall

7/31 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere

8/1 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre

8/2 - Dallas, TX - Dallas Summer Musicals

8/3 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre

8/6 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center

8/7 - Charlotte, NC - The Amp Ballantyne

8/8 - Lexington, KY - Lexington Opera House

8/9 - Kettering, OH - Fraze Pavilion For The Performing Arts

8/10 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

8/12 - Seattle, WA - Jazz Alley (2 shows)

8/13 - Seattle, WA - Jazz Alley (2 shows)

8/15 - Napa, CA - The Meritage Resort And Spa

8/16 - Temecula, CA - Thornton Winery

8/17 - Temecula, CA - Thornton Winery

8/18 - Incline Village, NV - Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival

8/22 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theatre

8/23 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

8/29 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts By The Bay

8/30 - Las Vegas, NV - The Smith Center For The Performing Arts

8/31 - Los Angeles, CA - The Hollywood Bowl

