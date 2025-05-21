Fear, Loathing, and Sublime in Las Vegas Announced

(BEC) Legendary band Sublime is set to take over Las Vegas with 'Fear, Loathing, and Sublime in Las Vegas' at Park MGM August 14-16. The three-day celebration of music includes two electrifying shows at Dolby Live Friday, Aug. 15 and Saturday, Aug. 16 and a welcome party Thursday, Aug. 14 to kick things off, DJ'd by KROQ's Miles the DJ with appearances from members of Sublime. Throughout the immersive weekend experience, Sublime will be joined on stage by iconic punk and alternative rock acts including Pennywise, The Vandals, The Ataris, Long Beach Dub Allstars, and SVNBVRNT Records artists Jesse James Pariah & Zayno, plus exclusive VIP experiences, acoustic sessions, and rare memorabilia on display.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, May 23 at 9 a.m. PT and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com. An artist pre-sale will begin Thursday, May 22 at 9 a.m. PT. Members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts International's loyalty rewards program, will have access to a pre-sale Thursday, May 22 from 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales are scheduled to end Thursday, May 22 at 10 p.m. PT.

VIP packages will also be available, offering fans exclusive access to soundcheck parties, opportunities to meet the band and intimate acoustic jam sessions. Fans will also get an exclusive look at a curated collection of Sublime Memorabilia on display throughout the weekend, plus a rare opportunity to join special guided tours at the Punk Rock Museum, led by various band members from the weekend's lineup. The weekend concludes with a live recording of the BvrntCast Podcast on Sunday morning, where band members will share stories, insights, and fan interactions in a laid-back, engaging format.

Presented by KROQ and sponsored by Monster Energy, SRH, Primitive Skateboards, Black Flys Eyewear, Long Beach Beer Lab, and Good Vibe Tribe, the Fear, Loathing, and Sublime in Las Vegas weekend takeover is a must-attend event for fans of the iconic band. Attendees can expect a high-energy blend of punk, ska, and SoCal spirit in the heart of the Vegas Strip for what promises to be an unforgettable weekend celebrating the enduring legacy of Sublime.

"This Vegas takeover is going to be nuts!!! I mean Sublime and Pennywise, punk shows at the Punk Rock Museum, parties every night, it's going to be everything Sublime for this weekend, you won't wanna miss out on this one!" - Bud Gaugh, Sublime

After Jakob Nowell's history making debut as Sublime's new front man at Coachella 2024, he and his uncles Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson continued the momentum of the band's latest chapter of the band, performing at over 20 festivals and shows across North America by the end of last year. Additional highlights from 2024 include Sublime's late-night television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, a 4-song set on the Howard Stern Show and the band's first top 10 hit on alternative radio since 1997 with their single "Feel Like That," featuring the vocals of both Bradley Nowell and his son Jakob together.

2025 is shaping up to be an even busier year for the band, with a handful of headlining shows, high-profile festival appearances to support the release of Sublime's forthcoming new album.

Sublime 2025 Tour Dates

May 23 - BottleRock Napa Valley - Napa, CA

May 25 - Boston Calling - Boston, MA

June 14 - Vans Warped Tour - Washington, DC

June 28 - X Games Salt Lake City - Salt Lake City, UT

July 12 - 89.7 The River's 30th Anniversary Show - Omaha, NE

July 20 - Minnesota Yacht Club Festival - Saint Paul, MN

August 21 - The Brooklyn Mirage - New York,

August 22 - CMAC - Canandaigua, NY

August 23 - Westville Music Bowl - New Haven, CT

September 14 - Sea.Hear.Now - Asbury Park, NJ

September 19 - Shaky Knees Festival - Atlanta, GA

September 27 - Evolution Festival - St. Louis, MO

