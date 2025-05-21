Gorillaz Opening House of Kong For 25th Anniversary

(NLM) This summer, the iconic gates of Kong - the fabled home of Gorillaz - will open for the very first time when a celebratory new exhibition House of Kong comes to London's Copper Box for a limited run from August 8th to September 3rd 2025.
Visitors to House of Kong will take a jaunt behind the curtain of Gorillaz' extraordinary world. A journey through the band's life of misadventures, musical innovation and ground-breaking virtual ways since these four outsiders - bassist Murdoc Niccals, singer 2D, drummer Russel Hobbs and guitarist Noodle - first came together to blow up a pre-digital world with the release of "Tomorrow Comes Today" in 2000. An exhibition like no other, House of Kong is an experience for the brave and bold.
Today's announcement comes with even more exciting news for fans. House of Kong exhibition ticket holders will have exclusive presale access to four very special standalone one-off limited-capacity live Gorillaz shows at Copper Box Arena taking place on August 29th, August 30th, and September 2nd and 3rd. More details on the shows will be announced very soon.
House of Kong will be open from 10:30 am to 10pm daily, from August 8th to September 3rd 2025.
