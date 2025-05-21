Halestorm, Motionless In White, AWOLNATION And More To Be ShipRocked

(AM Media) ShipRocked producer ASK4 Entertainment has announced the music lineup for the 16th year of ShipRocked, the premier rock music festival cruise. ShipRocked 2026 sails January 25-31, 2026 on board Carnival Horizon from Miami to Half Moon Cay, Celebration Key-Carnival's soon to be opened private cruise port on the island of Grand Bahama-and Nassau in The Bahamas.

The 2026 Greek mythology-themed edition of ShipRocked will feature more than 25 bands onboard, and to celebrate the final night of ShipRocked, Halestorm will perform a special show on the ship just before departing Nassau. In addition to Halestorm's special set, the ShipRocked 2026 lineup features Motionless In White and Knocked Loose, along with Wage War, AWOLNATION, Suicidal Tendencies, Avatar, Starset, Sleep Theory, From Ashes To New, and Kittie, as well as '68, Archetypes Collide, aurorawave, The Barbarians of California, Dead Poet Society, DeathByRomy, Dinosaur Pile-Up, The Funeral Portrait, Holy Wars, House Of Protection, Lowlives, Not Enough Space, Shepherd's Reign, UnityTX, Zero 9:36 and ShipRockers' favorite all-star band The Stowaways.

Halestorm exclaimed, "We are so proud to announce the return of the Storm to ShipRocked! Halestorm, that is! Get freaky...pack your sh*t and bring your horns...and get wet and wild with us on the final night of ShipRocked!"

Chris Motionless of Motionless In White said, "We can't believe ShipRocked is trusting us to co-captain this rig, but god damn The Pirates of the Caribbean are gonna look like a joke when we're done with it. Very honored to be back at sea with our ShipRocked family!"

Aaron Bruno of AWOLNATION and The Barbarians of California explained, "Since I started The Barbarians of California, people have been asking me when both bands could play together, and I really never thought it would happen...until now, because this is the perfect scenario. It may never happen again."

Avatar said, "ShipRocked has provided some of the most unique moments of our lives, on and off stage. It's long overdue to make some new memories and get some wild stories to tell."

ShipRocked producer and creator Alan Koenig of ASK4 Entertainment said, "As we prepare for the epic 16th sailing of ShipRocked, celebrating the ancient Greek gods of the sky, sea, travel, food, wine, music, and more, we are beyond excited to Rock Hard and Vacation Harder with an incredible lineup of music artists--who are all gods in our eyes!"

Staterooms for ShipRocked 2026 are close to selling out, so fans are encouraged to book now at www.ShipRocked.com.

