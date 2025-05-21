Jimmy Page and The Black Crowes Discuss The Making Of 'Ten Years Gone'

(SiriusXM) This Memorial Day Weekend, celebrate the 25th anniversary of a historic live collaboration and the release of the special anniversary edition of "Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes: Live at the Greek" with their exclusive all-new conversation debuting on SiriusXM's Classic Rewind.

Jimmy Page: "Ten Years Gone" was a song that I wrote for Led Zeppelin and it's on the "Physical Graffiti" album. And it was something I'd worked on at home. It had all this sort of guitar orchestration on it, but I'd never heard it like that apart from on record, because in the days of Zeppelin, I'd try and do as much as I could just with the one guitar.

"And so we did "Ten Years Gone" and suddenly I heard all these harmonies going on. I was like, it was like I died and gone to heaven. And I mean this for sure. It was a really emotional moment and he's singing it beautifully with so much emotion, and yeah. When you hit in with the, what's the name of the guitarist from Nashville? Audley Freed because he done a bit of the MD on it. I tell you whatever it was, everyone knew everything absolutely. There was nothing that, I thought there might be a chord they might not know here and major seventh instead of a straight major. And no, everything was absolutely one hundred percent.

How to Listen: During Memorial Day Weekend, tune in to SiriusXM's Classic Rewind (Ch. 25) on car radios and the SiriusXM app to hear the exclusive world premiere of Jimmy Page and The Black Crowes' conversation, plus songs from their anniversary album, in a 1-hour program. Sneak Peak: Can't wait til then? You can hear it NOW on the SiriusXM app here.

Broadcast Schedule

Friday, May 23- 5pm ET

Saturday, May 24- 12pm and 10pm ET

Sunday, May 25- 8am and 6pm ET

Monday, May 26- 3pm ET

What You'll Hear: Jimmy Page and The Black Crowes recently got together in London to reminisce about their collaboration 25 years ago, and how the anniversary release has 16 never-before-heard songs from the Greek Theatre and Jones Beach performances. Tune in to Classic Rewind to hear the special one-hour program featuring the conversation mixed with songs from the anniversary album. The channel will also play tracks from the album along with comments from Jimmy and the Crowes throughout the long holiday weekend.

