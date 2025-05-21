Joe Jonas Previewed New Album With Intimate Show

(Republic) On Monday night, GRAMMY Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actor, producer, and global superstar Joe Jonas took over The Mint in Los Angeles for an unforgettable night celebrating his upcoming solo album Music For People Who Believe In Love, out Friday, May 23. The historic venue was buzzing as Joe and several of his close friends and collaborators, including Aly & AJ, Franklin Jonas, Sierra Ferrell, Justin Tranter, Josette Maskin, and James Alan, hit the stage for surprise performances ahead of the new release.
The intimate event drew a stylish crowd of industry insiders, tastemakers, and fans, offering a rare, up-close experience with the international pop star. Joe performed fan favorites alongside select tracks from the forthcoming project, such as singles "Work It Out" and "Heart By Heart," and delivered a sneak peek of the tracklisting, giving guests an exclusive first listen of the album's genre-blending sound and heartfelt lyricism.
In addition to working alongside an exciting list of collaborators, songwriters, and producers, such as Alexander 23, MUNA's Josette Maskin, Lewis Capaldi, Feist, Dan Nigro, Justin Tranter, Jason Evigan, and Tommy English, Joe also invited a wide array of artists across genres to be featured on the album, including Sierra Ferrell, Louane & Tiny Habits, Luisa Sonza, Franklin Jonas, and DOMi & JD Beck.
