Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks 2025 Tour Has Not Been Canceled

(FP) This morning, a false report circulated claiming that JON ANDERSON AND THE BAND GEEKS had canceled the second leg of their 2025 tour. According to Jon Anderson's manager, Larry Mazer, JON is in good health, and all scheduled dates will proceed as planned.
The 11-show tour commences June 15th at the Warner Theater in Washington, DC, and ends July 13th at The Factory in St. Louis, Missouri. The tour will feature an evening of YES classics as well as tracks from their critically acclaimed debut album 'TRUE' released August 2024.
Dates for the 2025 Tour:
June 15 - Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
June 18 - Ocala, FL @ Circle Square Cultural Center
June 20 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
June 23 - Dallas, TX @ Moody Performance Hall
June 25 - Austin, TX @ Paramount
June 27 - San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center
July 01 - Macon, GA @ Auditorium
July 05 - Farmington, PA - Timber Rock Amphitheatre
July 07 - Ocean City, NJ - Ocean City Music Pier
July 11 - Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
July 13 - St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
