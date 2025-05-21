Karley Scott Collins Announces 'Flight Risk' Album

(SMN) Karley Scott Collins will release her debut album, Flight Risk, Sept. 26. A debut album years in the making, Flight Risk introduces Collins' powerful voice in epic manner: heartbreak, acceptance, desire, and jealousy-all threaded together by a self-aware kind of maturity.

"I've experienced so much over the past few years, in relationships and just in growing up and coming into my own as an artist," Collins shares. "There was a time where I was running just to feel safe, but now, if I'm running, it's only from things that I know aren't meant for me. If I run from something now, I'm doing it because I know who I am and what I want, and I know where the exits are when I need to leave a place - or a person - that isn't right for me."

Collins' creative fingerprint graces every aspect of the project, where she and Grammy Award-winning collaborator Nathan Chapman co-produced and played nearly every instrument throughout - Collins even picked up banjo, violin and bass during the sessions. She learned how to engineer in the studio, making sure every note was a personal and raw reflection of her journey. From start to finish, Collins speaks with the hard-earned wisdom of a soul twice her age, unafraid to lay bare the truths gathered in just 25 years of living, loving and learning.

To celebrate the release, Collins will drop her new track "Cowboy Sh!t" Friday. Collins co-wrote the gun-slinging, driving single with Sam Backoff and KK Johnson.

The Nashville Briefing Artist to Watch and CMT Next Woman of Country is set for a packed summer opening for Keith Urban's HIGH AND ALIVE TOUR throughout the U.S. and Canada, kicking things off tomorrow in Orange Beach, AL. She'll also perform at CMA Fest and Watershed.

Flight Risk track listing:

1. Denim (Karley Scott Collins / Sara Bares / Stephan Lee Benson / Alex Kline)

2. Easy to Leave (Karley Scott Collins / Nathan Chapman / Aaron Zuckerman)

3. Quit You (Karley Scott Collins / Nathan Chapman)

4. Cowboy Sh!t (Karley Scott Collins / Sam Backoff / KK Johnson)

5. Music to Cry To (Karley Scott Collins / Alex Kline / Joybeth Taylor)

6. Left Me Alone (Karley Scott Collins / AJ Pruis / Joybeth Taylor)

7. Shoot Out All the Lights (Karley Scott Collins / Greg Kurstin)

8. Bad Bad (Karley Scott Collins / Emily Falvey / Emma Kleinberg / Dan Pellarin)

9. Runner (Karley Scott Collins / Sam Backoff / Zane Callister / Ashley Ray)

10. Girlfriend (Karley Scott Collins / Alex Kline / Summer Overstreet)

11. I Used to Love Him (Karley Scott Collins / Alex Kline / Scott Stepakoff)

12. American Boy (Karley Scott Collins / Alex Kline / Joybeth Taylor)

13. Heavy Metal (Karley Scott Collins / Sam Backoff / KK Johnson)

14. Daddy's Habits (Karley Scott Collins / Alex Kline / Lydia Sutherland)

15. Only Child (Karley Scott Collins / Marti Lynn Dodson / Alex Kline)

16. Madman (Karley Scott Collins / Kathleen Higgins)

Produced by Nathan Chapman and Karley Scott Collins

