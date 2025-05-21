Kenny Chesney Ready For Sphere Las Vegas Residency Kick Off

(EBM) They loaded in at midnight Sunday. They were up and running Sunday evening. They've been rehearsing since Monday, feeling the arc of a whole new set list, songs rarely or never before played - and, of course, many of the favorites of No Shoes Nation.

Almost a year in the making, Kenny Chesney is ready to kick-off his much-vaunted residency at Sphere. All the technology, the vibrance, the ability to immerse No Shoes Nation in the songs that are their life is finally about to happen.

"You can't truly imagine it," says the leader of No Shoes Nation. "When people say you have to experience it to really understand, they aren't kidding. Even with all the simulators, the special editing facilities, the way we have approached rehearsals, it wasn't until we got inside Sphere that me, the band, the crew and all our road family truly got it. It is a whole other world - and I can't wait for the people who've loved this music so intensely to experience this.

"Experience, because it's so much more than just seeing a concert."

A no-holds-barred musical experience, Chesney has refashioned his notoriously quick-hitting set list to create a new live dynamic for his shows. An energetic and emotional rollercoaster, this residency will take fans deeper into the music through the super-specific mix by legendary sound engineer Robert Scovill, the all-new visual presentation and a few surprises the East Tennessee songwriter/superstar has pulled together for this once-in-a-lifetime kind of concert opportunity.

"Keeping the focus on these songs," the man Wall Street Journal calls "The King of the Road" says, "it made us really creative. Some of what we shot, the way the sound is being sculpted, we're taking these songs deeper into what they can be - and when we got onstage to start rehearsing, everybody was blown away by how much more every single song seemed to mean."

As Rolling Stone reported, "No Shoes Nation fandom will descend upon Las Vegas in May... The shows will be a rare chance to see Chesney outside of the massive football stadiums he usually hits on tour." That means anyone who's ever heard their life or found their meaning in his 33 No. 1's and myriad Top 5 and Top 10 hits can get ready for a festival that binds what Variety calls "a concert-going community rivaled perhaps only by Parrotheads and Deadheads" together.

And that starts before the show. Grab a drink at the Spread the Love Bar, an amalgamation of Kenny's favorite bars at the end of the world and get your vibe right. Hit Guitars, Tiki Bars and a Whole Lotta Love to experience his journey, no need to even have a ticket to the show! Free to all, spread the love and take that positive energy into the world - or into Sphere where Brandi Cyrus will be throwing down a DJ set to get people dancing, feeling good and ready.

"You really do have to experience it to feel how deep this goes," Chesney says. "We can't wait to get everybody into the room to feel that energy. We are always coming to rock No Shoes Nation, and they rock us right back. Something tells me this is going to be even more intense."

