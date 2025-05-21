Mark Pritchard & Thom Yorke Share 'Tall Tales: The Coins (Forge, Reforge, Forgery)'

(PPR) Over recent weeks, fans of Mark Pritchard, Thom Yorke and visual collaborator Jonathan Zawada discovered an Instagram profile for a mysterious metalsmith going by the name of Marien Marcel. The account showed development sketches for the visual world of "Tall Tales" - the new album from Pritchard and Yorke, released on Friday, 9th May - leading to speculation that this account was run by someone inside the project. The account also seemed to show the process of the melting down of fake works of art, purchased on eBay, and the subsequent forging of coins from the molten bronze. Fans have now started to discover these coins appearing in the real world.
Today, Mark Pritchard, Thom Yorke and Jonathan Zawada unveil "Tall Tales: The Coins (Forge, Reforge, Forgery)", a short film documenting the crafting of these coins. It forms part of the third element to the "Tall Tales" project, following the album released last week, and the film premiered in cinemas on Thursday, 8th May.
There are 400 hand-finished and individually numbered coins dispersed around the world and being hidden by a growing band of accomplices, so far including The Gallows Pole author Benjamin Myers and numerous record stores.
The coins act as breadcrumbs, leading the curious and willing to the stories, influences and layers of meaning embedded in the world of "Tall Tales". Lucky fans who find a coin can register their discovery at https://forger.tall-tales.info/ - 71 coins have already been found all around the world in locations such as cemeteries, historic landmarks, nature reserves, and more.
"Tall Tales", the new album from Mark Pritchard and Thom Yorke is now available in a standard black vinyl 2LP gatefold edition and as a limited special black vinyl 2LP edition including a 36-page booklet featuring a wealth of images from the project and lyrics to all the tracks, carefully designed by Jonathan Zawada.
Both a standard CD edition and a limited special CD accompanied by the 36-page booklet are also available.
Mark Pritchard and Thom Yorke Share 'Gangsters' Video
Mark Pritchard & Thom Yorke Announce 'Tall Tales' Special Screening Event
Mark Pritchard and Thom Yorke Announce Tall Tales Album With New Video
Mark Pritchard & Thom Yorke 'Back In The Game' With New Video
Kelly Hansen Leaving Foreigner After 20 Years- Jimmy Page and The Black Crowes Discuss The Making Of 'Ten Years Gone'- We Are Scientists- more
Sammy Hagar Says 'Will Be Back' After Wrapping Las Vegas Residency- Dream Theater Launching Parasomnia Tour- We Came As Romans Reveal New Single- more
Reba McEntire Earns Biggest Streaming Debut of Her Career With 'Trailblazer'- Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Kicks Off 25th Anniversary With A Tribute to Emmylou Harris- more
Gorillaz Opening House of Kong For 25th Anniversary- Joe Jonas Previewed New Album With Intimate Show- Paul Weller Announces New Covers Album- more
Sites and Sounds: Dates Announced for Phish: Riviera Maya 2026 in Cancun, Mexico
RockPile: The Yagas, Peter Holsapple and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hit the Beach in Sierra Leone!
Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville
On The Record: Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson
Kelly Hansen Leaving Foreigner After 20 Years
Jimmy Page and The Black Crowes Discuss The Making Of 'Ten Years Gone'
We Are Scientists Show A Different Side With 'I Could Do Much Worse'
Rick Wakeman Releases 15-Disc The Official Broadcast Collection
Mark Pritchard & Thom Yorke Share 'Tall Tales: The Coins (Forge, Reforge, Forgery)'
Sinsaenum Return With 'In Devastation'
Angel's Frank DiMino Celebrating 10th Anniversary Of 'Old Habits Die Hard'
Singled Out: Good Terms' Progress