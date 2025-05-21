Paul Weller Announces New Covers Album 'Find El Dorado

(Warner) Paul Weller announces the release of Find El Dorado, a deeply personal new album of reinterpretations, out July 25th on vinyl, CD and digital. Drawing on a lifetime of listening, the record sees Weller revisit songs that have long lived in the back of his mind-now reimagined with fresh meaning and a sense of reverence. "These are songs I've carried with me for years," Weller says. "They've taken on new shapes over time. And now felt like the moment to share them."

The release also marks a new chapter in Weller's storied legacy. As a defining figure in British music who has sold approximately 11 million albums in the UK alone throughout his incredible career, Weller makes a welcome return to Warner Records/Parlophone Records, the label behind his critically acclaimed run of albums from 2015 to 2019 which include Saturns Pattern, A Kind Revolution, True Meanings, JAWBONE - Music From The Film and Other Aspects - Live At The Royal Festival Hall.

If it's possible to get lost in music, Weller shows that you can also find yourself in it. Find El Dorado is less a covers album and more a map of his emotional and musical DNA. From the quiet melancholy of Ray Davies' "Nobody's Fool" to the shimmering ache of "El Dorado," these are songs that shaped his inner world-and now, through a mix of intimate arrangements and standout collaborations with the likes of Hannah Peel, Declan O'Rourke, Robert Plant, Seckou Keita, Amelia Coburn and Noel Gallagher, he's passing them on. This is Weller at his most reflective, offering listeners a rare glimpse into the music that made him, and a reminder that great songs never age, they just evolve.

Two songs from the album are released as digital singles today: Track 1 is "Lawdy Rolla," which was originally by an obscure French studio band called The Guerrillas, who featured African jazz star Manu Dibango in their ranks.

Find El Dorado track list - and the artists that originally recorded them in brackets

1. Handouts in the Rain (Richie Havens)

2. Small Town Talk (Bobby Charles)

3. El Dorado (Eamon Friel)

4. White Line Fever (The Flying Burrito Brothers)

5. One Last Cold Kiss (Christy Moore)

6. When you are a King (White Plains)

7. Pinball (Brian Protheroe)

8. Where there's Smoke, There's Fire (Willie Griffin)

9. I Started a Joke (Bee Gees)

10. Never the Same (Lal and Mike Waterson)

11. Lawdy Rolla (The Guerrillas)

12. Nobody's Fool (The Kinks)

13. Journey (Duncan Browne)

14. Daltry Street (Jake Fletcher / PP Arnold)

15. Clive's Song (Hamish Imlach)

