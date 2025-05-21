Poiison And Dono Team For 'Moody (Remix)' Video

(PR) Queens-born genre-blending artist Poiison teams up with rising creative Dono to deliver the official video for "Moody (Remix)", a raw and emotionally layered rework of her standout single. The track explores the quiet tension of modern love, blurred lines, distant goodbyes, and the quiet confidence that follows heartbreak.

The visual trades flash for feeling. Shot in dim light and slow motion, the video captures a mood that's both cinematic and deeply personal. Set across late-night streets and stripped-back rooms, "Moody (Remix)" plays out like a memory you can't shake. Poiison brings her signature emotional intensity, while Dono's presence adds a haunting calm that grounds the piece.

This release follows Poiison's critically praised EP Love, Money, Art, a project that positioned her as one of the most compelling new voices in alt-R&B and hip-hop. With "Moody (Remix)", she opens a new chapter. Dono's verse adds dimension and depth, creating a duet that feels more like a confrontation than a love song.

