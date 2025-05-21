Reba McEntire Earns Biggest Streaming Debut of Her Career With 'Trailblazer'

(The GreenRoom) Country music icon Reba McEntire continues to prove why she's one of the genre's most enduring forces, scoring the biggest streaming debut of her career with her new single "Trailblazer," a powerhouse collaboration with Lainey Wilson and Miranda Lambert. The anthem-celebrating the legacy, grit, and unstoppable spirit of women in country music-garnered an impressive 2.6 million on-demand streams in its first week, marking a new personal best for Reba in the streaming era.

Blending Reba's iconic vocals with the bold authenticity of Wilson and the fiery charisma of Lambert, "Trailblazer" is more than a song-it's a generational moment. The track has resonated deeply with fans across age groups, earning widespread praise for its powerful message and dynamic trio performance.

Following its electrifying live debut at the ACM Awards, "Trailblazers" quickly became one of the highest-streaming songs of the week, reaching 882,000 daily streams by day 3 post-performance-further proving its cultural and commercial impact.

Reba will bring that same fire to the stage later this month as she kicks off the Music City Rodeo at Bridgestone Arena on May 29, marking the first performance of the three-day event. The appearance is highly anticipated and expected to be a highlight of the rodeo's inaugural run in Nashville.

