(The GreenRoom) Country music icon Reba McEntire continues to prove why she's one of the genre's most enduring forces, scoring the biggest streaming debut of her career with her new single "Trailblazer," a powerhouse collaboration with Lainey Wilson and Miranda Lambert. The anthem-celebrating the legacy, grit, and unstoppable spirit of women in country music-garnered an impressive 2.6 million on-demand streams in its first week, marking a new personal best for Reba in the streaming era.
Blending Reba's iconic vocals with the bold authenticity of Wilson and the fiery charisma of Lambert, "Trailblazer" is more than a song-it's a generational moment. The track has resonated deeply with fans across age groups, earning widespread praise for its powerful message and dynamic trio performance.
Following its electrifying live debut at the ACM Awards, "Trailblazers" quickly became one of the highest-streaming songs of the week, reaching 882,000 daily streams by day 3 post-performance-further proving its cultural and commercial impact.
Reba will bring that same fire to the stage later this month as she kicks off the Music City Rodeo at Bridgestone Arena on May 29, marking the first performance of the three-day event. The appearance is highly anticipated and expected to be a highlight of the rodeo's inaugural run in Nashville.
Reba McEntire Debuts 'Trailblazer' at 60th ACM Awards
Keith Urban Reflects On Hosting Very Unusual ACM Awards
Brad Paisley, Reba and Luke Bryan Lead All Star Lineup For Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
Code Orange's Reba Meyers Goes Solo With 'Certain Uncertainty'
Kelly Hansen Leaving Foreigner After 20 Years- Jimmy Page and The Black Crowes Discuss The Making Of 'Ten Years Gone'- We Are Scientists- more
Sammy Hagar Says 'Will Be Back' After Wrapping Las Vegas Residency- Dream Theater Launching Parasomnia Tour- We Came As Romans Reveal New Single- more
Reba McEntire Earns Biggest Streaming Debut of Her Career With 'Trailblazer'- Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Kicks Off 25th Anniversary With A Tribute to Emmylou Harris- more
Gorillaz Opening House of Kong For 25th Anniversary- Joe Jonas Previewed New Album With Intimate Show- Paul Weller Announces New Covers Album- more
Sites and Sounds: Dates Announced for Phish: Riviera Maya 2026 in Cancun, Mexico
RockPile: The Yagas, Peter Holsapple and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hit the Beach in Sierra Leone!
Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville
On The Record: Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson
Kelly Hansen Leaving Foreigner After 20 Years
Jimmy Page and The Black Crowes Discuss The Making Of 'Ten Years Gone'
We Are Scientists Show A Different Side With 'I Could Do Much Worse'
Rick Wakeman Releases 15-Disc The Official Broadcast Collection
Mark Pritchard & Thom Yorke Share 'Tall Tales: The Coins (Forge, Reforge, Forgery)'
Sinsaenum Return With 'In Devastation'
Angel's Frank DiMino Celebrating 10th Anniversary Of 'Old Habits Die Hard'
Singled Out: Good Terms' Progress