Rick Wakeman Releases 15-Disc The Official Broadcast Collection

(Glass Onyon) Rick Wakeman's THE OFFICIAL BROADCAST COLLECTION is a remarkable anthology that captures the virtuosity and creativity of one of progressive rock's most iconic keyboardists. This collection features a curated selection of live performances and broadcasts spanning Wakeman's illustrious career, showcasing his unparalleled skill on the piano, synthesizers, and other keyboards. From his early days with YES to his solo projects, these live recordings highlight his ability to blend classical influences with rock innovation, creating a unique and timeless sound.

Fans are treated to a mix of well-known pieces and rare performances, offering an extremely comprehensive look at Wakeman's evolution as an artist. Each track reflects his flair for dramatic storytelling through music, often accompanied by elaborate arrangements and intricate solos.

This 15-disc set, a mixture of TV and Radio broadcasts, captures his mind-blowing talent, his engaging stage presence and humor, which have endeared him to audiences worldwide for decades.

The contents are:

NOTTINGHAM 1990

CD ONE

CATHERINE PARR ELIZABETHAN ROCK MAKE ME A WOMAN ANNE BOLEYN JOURNEY TO THE CENTRE OF THE EARTH

CD TWO

HANGMAN SEA HORSES KING ARTHUR

DVD

CATHERINE PARR ELIZABETHAN ROCK MAKE ME A WOMAN ANNE BOLEYN JOURNEY TO THE CENTRE OF THE EARTH

Line Up

Rick Wakeman - Keyboards & Stories Ashley Holt - Vocals and Electronic Percussion Tony Fernandez - Drums and Percussion David Paton - Bass

BRAZIL 2001 17th APRIL 2001

CD ONE

INTRO JOURNEY TO THE CENTRE OF THE EARTH ARTHUR THE LAST BATTLE SIR LANCELOT AND THE BLACK KNIGHT CATHERINE HOWARD 1984

CD TWO

BAND INTRO MERLIN THE MAGICIAN STARSHIP TROOPER ELEANOR RIGBY END CREDITS

DVD

INTRO JOURNEY TO THE CENTRE OF THE EARTH ARTHUR THE LAST BATTLE SIR LANCELOT AND THE BLACK KNIGHT CATHERINE HOWARD 1984 BAND INTRO MERLIN THE MAGICIAN STARSHIP TROOPER ELEANOR RIGBY END CREDITS

Line up

Rick Wakeman - Keyboards Damian Wilson - Vocals Anthony Fernandez - Drums Lee Pomeroy - Bass Antony Glinne - Guitar Adam Wakeman - Keyboards

LONDON 1st OCTOBER 1987

Dedicated to the memory of my dear friend Ramon

CD ONE

MYTHS AND LEGENDS EXCERPTS SEA HORSES WELCOME THE STAR THE HOUR GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN CATHERINE HOWARD ROBOT MAN

CD TWO

WHITE ROCK ANNE BOLEYN SUMMERTIME OVERTURE FROM 1984 JOURNEY TO THE CENTRE OF THE EARTH MERLIN THE MAGICIAN

Line Up

Rick Wakeman - Keyboards & Stories Tony Fernandez - Drums David Paton - Bass Ashley Holt - Vocals Ramon Remidias - Vocals & Narration

SWANSEA 12th OCTOBER 1989

CD

ARTHUR THE LAST BATTLE MAKE ME A WOMAN MERLIN THE MAGICIAN JOURNEY TO THE CENTRE OF THE EARTH CATHERINE PARR

DVD

ARTHUR THE LAST BATTLE MAKE ME A WOMAN MERLIN THE MAGICIAN JOURNEY TO THE CENTRE OF THE EARTH CATHERINE PARR

Line Up

Rick Wakeman- Keyboards & Stories Tony Fernandez - Drums David Paton - Bass Ashley Holt - Vocals Special Thanks to Simon Howe for saving this recording.

SWEDEN 5th OCTOBER 1980

CD

CATHERINE PARR NO EARTHLY CONNECTION MEDLEY THE WARNING THE PRISONER ANNE BOLEYN HAPPY BIRTHDAY KARLS KRONA KING ARTHUR MEDLEY: GALAHAD, THE LAST BATTLE, MERLIN THE MAGICIAN JOURNEY TO THE CENTRE OF THE EARTH MEDLEY: JOURNEY OVERTURE, THE JOURNEY, THE HANSBACH, THE BATTLE, THE FOREST

DVD

CATHERINE PARR NO EARTHLY CONNECTION MEDLEY THE WARNING THE PRISONER ANNE BOLEYN HAPPY BIRTHDAY KARLS KRONA KING ARTHUR MEDLEY: GALAHAD, THE LAST BATTLE, MERLIN THE MAGICIAN JOURNEY TO THE CENTRE OF THE EARTH MEDLEY: JOURNEY OVERTURE, THE JOURNEY, THE HANSBACH, THE BATTLE, THE FOREST

Line Up

Rick Wakeman- Keyboards, Piano Tony Fernandez - Drums Ashley Holt - Vocals Tim Stone - Guitars Steve Barnacle - Bass

ARGENTINA 20th October 2014

CD ONE

THE JOURNEY THE RECOLLECTION THE BATTLE

RIDE OF YOUR LIFE ENCORE (THE BATTLE)

ARGENTINA 2014

DVD

THE JOURNEY THE RECOLLECTION THE BATTLE RIDE OF YOUR LIFE ENCORE (THE BATTLE)

Line Up

Rick Wakeman - Keyboards Dave Colquhoun - Guitar Tony Fernandez - Drums Ashley Holt - Vocals Florencia Benitez - Vocals Ivan Espeche - Narration

Disc 1. Live in Nottingham 1990 CD1 Disc 2. Live in Nottingham 1990 CD2 Disc 3. Live in Nottingham 1990 DVD

Disc 4. Live in Brazil 2001 CD1 Disc 5. Live in Brazil 2001 CD2 Disc 6. Live in Brazil 2001 DVD

Disc 7. The RW Experience London CD1 Disc 8. The RW Experience London CD2

Disc 9. Live in Swansea 1989 CD Disc 10. Live in Swansea 1989 DVD

Disc 11. Live in Sweden Live 1980 CD Disc 12. Live in Sweden Live 1980 DVD

Disc 13. Live in Argentina 2024 DVD Disc 14. Live in Argentina 2024 CD1 Disc 15. Live in Argentina 2024 CD2

Purchase here:

Related Stories

Rick Wakeman Recruits Hayley Sanderson For Strictly Wakeman Tour This Summer

Rick Wakeman Adds 2025 Dates To His The Final Solo Tour

Rick Wakeman Announces The Final One Man Solo Tour

Robert Fripp, Rick Wakeman, Steve Hackett Lead Cruise to The Edge 2025 Lineup

News > Rick Wakeman