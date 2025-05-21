Rick Wakeman Releases 15-Disc The Official Broadcast Collection

(Glass Onyon) Rick Wakeman's THE OFFICIAL BROADCAST COLLECTION is a remarkable anthology that captures the virtuosity and creativity of one of progressive rock's most iconic keyboardists. This collection features a curated selection of live performances and broadcasts spanning Wakeman's illustrious career, showcasing his unparalleled skill on the piano, synthesizers, and other keyboards. From his early days with YES to his solo projects, these live recordings highlight his ability to blend classical influences with rock innovation, creating a unique and timeless sound.
Fans are treated to a mix of well-known pieces and rare performances, offering an extremely comprehensive look at Wakeman's evolution as an artist. Each track reflects his flair for dramatic storytelling through music, often accompanied by elaborate arrangements and intricate solos.
This 15-disc set, a mixture of TV and Radio broadcasts, captures his mind-blowing talent, his engaging stage presence and humor, which have endeared him to audiences worldwide for decades.
The contents are:
NOTTINGHAM 1990
CD ONE
CATHERINE PARR ELIZABETHAN ROCK MAKE ME A WOMAN ANNE BOLEYN JOURNEY TO THE CENTRE OF THE EARTH
CD TWO
HANGMAN SEA HORSES KING ARTHUR
DVD
CATHERINE PARR ELIZABETHAN ROCK MAKE ME A WOMAN ANNE BOLEYN JOURNEY TO THE CENTRE OF THE EARTH
Line Up
Rick Wakeman - Keyboards & Stories Ashley Holt - Vocals and Electronic Percussion Tony Fernandez - Drums and Percussion David Paton - Bass
BRAZIL 2001 17th APRIL 2001
CD ONE
INTRO JOURNEY TO THE CENTRE OF THE EARTH ARTHUR THE LAST BATTLE SIR LANCELOT AND THE BLACK KNIGHT CATHERINE HOWARD 1984
CD TWO
BAND INTRO MERLIN THE MAGICIAN STARSHIP TROOPER ELEANOR RIGBY END CREDITS
DVD
INTRO JOURNEY TO THE CENTRE OF THE EARTH ARTHUR THE LAST BATTLE SIR LANCELOT AND THE BLACK KNIGHT CATHERINE HOWARD 1984 BAND INTRO MERLIN THE MAGICIAN STARSHIP TROOPER ELEANOR RIGBY END CREDITS
Line up
Rick Wakeman - Keyboards Damian Wilson - Vocals Anthony Fernandez - Drums Lee Pomeroy - Bass Antony Glinne - Guitar Adam Wakeman - Keyboards
LONDON 1st OCTOBER 1987
Dedicated to the memory of my dear friend Ramon
CD ONE
MYTHS AND LEGENDS EXCERPTS SEA HORSES WELCOME THE STAR THE HOUR GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN CATHERINE HOWARD ROBOT MAN
CD TWO
WHITE ROCK ANNE BOLEYN SUMMERTIME OVERTURE FROM 1984 JOURNEY TO THE CENTRE OF THE EARTH MERLIN THE MAGICIAN
Line Up
Rick Wakeman - Keyboards & Stories Tony Fernandez - Drums David Paton - Bass Ashley Holt - Vocals Ramon Remidias - Vocals & Narration
SWANSEA 12th OCTOBER 1989
CD
ARTHUR THE LAST BATTLE MAKE ME A WOMAN MERLIN THE MAGICIAN JOURNEY TO THE CENTRE OF THE EARTH CATHERINE PARR
DVD
ARTHUR THE LAST BATTLE MAKE ME A WOMAN MERLIN THE MAGICIAN JOURNEY TO THE CENTRE OF THE EARTH CATHERINE PARR
Line Up
Rick Wakeman- Keyboards & Stories Tony Fernandez - Drums David Paton - Bass Ashley Holt - Vocals Special Thanks to Simon Howe for saving this recording.
SWEDEN 5th OCTOBER 1980
CD
CATHERINE PARR NO EARTHLY CONNECTION MEDLEY THE WARNING THE PRISONER ANNE BOLEYN HAPPY BIRTHDAY KARLS KRONA KING ARTHUR MEDLEY: GALAHAD, THE LAST BATTLE, MERLIN THE MAGICIAN JOURNEY TO THE CENTRE OF THE EARTH MEDLEY: JOURNEY OVERTURE, THE JOURNEY, THE HANSBACH, THE BATTLE, THE FOREST
DVD
CATHERINE PARR NO EARTHLY CONNECTION MEDLEY THE WARNING THE PRISONER ANNE BOLEYN HAPPY BIRTHDAY KARLS KRONA KING ARTHUR MEDLEY: GALAHAD, THE LAST BATTLE, MERLIN THE MAGICIAN JOURNEY TO THE CENTRE OF THE EARTH MEDLEY: JOURNEY OVERTURE, THE JOURNEY, THE HANSBACH, THE BATTLE, THE FOREST
Line Up
Rick Wakeman- Keyboards, Piano Tony Fernandez - Drums Ashley Holt - Vocals Tim Stone - Guitars Steve Barnacle - Bass
ARGENTINA 20th October 2014
CD ONE
THE JOURNEY THE RECOLLECTION THE BATTLE
RIDE OF YOUR LIFE ENCORE (THE BATTLE)
ARGENTINA 2014
DVD
THE JOURNEY THE RECOLLECTION THE BATTLE RIDE OF YOUR LIFE ENCORE (THE BATTLE)
Line Up
Rick Wakeman - Keyboards Dave Colquhoun - Guitar Tony Fernandez - Drums Ashley Holt - Vocals Florencia Benitez - Vocals Ivan Espeche - Narration
Disc 1. Live in Nottingham 1990 CD1 Disc 2. Live in Nottingham 1990 CD2 Disc 3. Live in Nottingham 1990 DVD
Disc 4. Live in Brazil 2001 CD1 Disc 5. Live in Brazil 2001 CD2 Disc 6. Live in Brazil 2001 DVD
Disc 7. The RW Experience London CD1 Disc 8. The RW Experience London CD2
Disc 9. Live in Swansea 1989 CD Disc 10. Live in Swansea 1989 DVD
Disc 11. Live in Sweden Live 1980 CD Disc 12. Live in Sweden Live 1980 DVD
Disc 13. Live in Argentina 2024 DVD Disc 14. Live in Argentina 2024 CD1 Disc 15. Live in Argentina 2024 CD2
Purchase here:
Rick Wakeman Recruits Hayley Sanderson For Strictly Wakeman Tour This Summer
Rick Wakeman Adds 2025 Dates To His The Final Solo Tour
Rick Wakeman Announces The Final One Man Solo Tour
Robert Fripp, Rick Wakeman, Steve Hackett Lead Cruise to The Edge 2025 Lineup
Kelly Hansen Leaving Foreigner After 20 Years- Jimmy Page and The Black Crowes Discuss The Making Of 'Ten Years Gone'- We Are Scientists- more
Sammy Hagar Says 'Will Be Back' After Wrapping Las Vegas Residency- Dream Theater Launching Parasomnia Tour- We Came As Romans Reveal New Single- more
Reba McEntire Earns Biggest Streaming Debut of Her Career With 'Trailblazer'- Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Kicks Off 25th Anniversary With A Tribute to Emmylou Harris- more
Gorillaz Opening House of Kong For 25th Anniversary- Joe Jonas Previewed New Album With Intimate Show- Paul Weller Announces New Covers Album- more
Sites and Sounds: Dates Announced for Phish: Riviera Maya 2026 in Cancun, Mexico
RockPile: The Yagas, Peter Holsapple and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hit the Beach in Sierra Leone!
Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville
On The Record: Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson
Kelly Hansen Leaving Foreigner After 20 Years
Jimmy Page and The Black Crowes Discuss The Making Of 'Ten Years Gone'
We Are Scientists Show A Different Side With 'I Could Do Much Worse'
Rick Wakeman Releases 15-Disc The Official Broadcast Collection
Mark Pritchard & Thom Yorke Share 'Tall Tales: The Coins (Forge, Reforge, Forgery)'
Sinsaenum Return With 'In Devastation'
Angel's Frank DiMino Celebrating 10th Anniversary Of 'Old Habits Die Hard'
Singled Out: Good Terms' Progress